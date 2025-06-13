AFRICA
2 min read
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Minister Hlabisa said lack of proper documentation from relatives attempting to identify their loved ones has caused delays in identification.
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Rescue teams continue to work through debris and floodwater to find missing people. / Reuters
3 hours ago

South Africa’s Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa says 21 out of the 78 victims dead after heavy rain caused floods in the Eastern Cape have so far been identified as of Friday.

Minister Hlabisa said lack of proper documentation from relatives attempting to identify their loved ones has caused delays in identification.

"You need to correctly identify yourself before you identify the deceased. Now, some people will go there with no documents to identify the deceased. There could be so many, and they will need to undergo a process of affidavits to ensure that not a wrong person makes an identification, even if it might be correct.”

Rescue teams continue to work through debris and floodwater to find missing people and retrieve bodies after heavy rain caused a river to burst its banks in the predawn hours of Tuesday.

Devastating impact

The worst-hit areas include Mthatha and its surroundings, where a river burst its banks in the predawn hours of Tuesday, sweeping away homes, cars, and, tragically, their occupants.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane described the harrowing scene, noting that the floods struck while many residents were asleep and that water levels reached 3-4 metres (10-13 feet) in some areas as the river overflowed into nearby communities.

“It’s a terrible situation. It happened at the wrong time.” Premier Mabuyane told state broadcaster SABC.

Mabuyane also highlighted the region's limited resources as challenges faced by local authorities in launching an effective rescue operation.

Provincial government officials said they believed people were still missing but did not give an exact number, and rescue efforts would continue on Friday.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Vehicles set on fire as Kenya protests intensify
Gazi Yasargil, the Turkish doctor who pioneered neurosurgery
Rescuers race to save South Africa flood survivors
Somali President Mohamud tours Türkiye's Oruç Reis oil exploration vessel
Africa's green hydrogen to create millions of jobs by 2050: Ramaphosa
London-bound passenger plane crashes after take-off from Indian city of Ahmedabad
Trade collapse on Niger-Benin border bites harder
China offers zero-tariff trade to African countries to counter Trump
Trump launches $5M high-price residency permit website
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us