Malaysia warns of jailing over rainbow Swatch watches
The timepieces have been prohibited in the country for "promoting, supporting, and normalising the LGBTQ+ movement."
Swatch outlet at a shopping mall in Malysia. / Photo: Reuters
August 11, 2023

Malaysia's government has warned of prison terms of up to three years for anyone buying or selling LGBTQ-themed Swatch watches.

The authorities said the order was meant "to prevent the spread of elements that are prejudicial to or may be prejudicial to morality” in the Muslim-majority nation where same-sex relationships are prohibited.

Rainbow-coloured watches made by the Swiss watchmaker have been prohibited in the country for "promoting, supporting, and normalising the LGBTQ+ movement."

In May, police carried out raids on Swatch stores across the country seizing 172 items. They were part of watchmaker's Pride collection, Swatch said.

The latest prohibition order states that the “printing, importation, production, reproduction, publishing, sale, issue, circulation, distribution or possession” of Swatch watches with “LGBTQ+” “which is likely to be prejudicial to morality is prohibited throughout Malaysia”.

It comes under the Printing Presses and Publications Act, the Home Ministry added.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
