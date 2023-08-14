The head of Sudan's armed forces, Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, has accused rival Rapid Support Forces of war crimes as deadly conflict continues in the country.

Sudan is facing worst ''terrorism'' in its history, al Burhan said in a televised speech marking the 69th anniversary of the country's armed forces.

The country is experiencing ''the largest conspiracy in its modern history, targeting the entity, identity, heritage, and fate of our people, who have been, since the morning of the 15th of April, facing the worst of terrorism and war crimes at the hands of the traitorous rebel militia Hemedti and his aides,'' al Burhan said.

Burhan said the RSF and Dagalo have been committing violations under the ''falsehood'' of promising to restore democracy Sudan, Africa's third largest country. “How can you bring about democracy by committing war crimes?” he said

Democracy derailed

There has been nor immediate response from Hemdeti's Rapid Support Forces to these claims.

The ongoing conflict in Sudan has killed more than three thousand people and displaced about four million others with efforts to resolve it proving difficult.

The UN and Amnesty International have separately have accused both sides of committing possible war crimes with th International Criminal Court investigating the situation.

Hamdan Dagalo otherwise known as Hemedti was al Burhan's deputy in Sudan's transitional government after they staged a coup in 2021.

Legitimate rights

But fell out earlier this year due to tension over a democratic transition process which the conflict has now derailed. The disagreement was mainly over the integration of the RSF into the regular army of the country.

The army chief used the armed forces day to thank Sudan's ''neighbours and friends'' who were trying to resolve the conflict.

''We will remain a professional force that stands with the choices of our great people and their legitimate right to a state of law, democracy and institutions,'' he added.

Meanwhile, Meta has suspended the RSF's account and the account belonging to Dagalo saying the group had violated its Dangerous Organizations and Individuals policy, AP news agency reports.

Several ceasefires brokered by international mediators have been ignored by both the Sudanese army and the RSF with the violence lingering.