Chelsea Football Club has confirmed the signing of Ecuadorian defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The London club announced on its official website on Monday that it had completed Caicedo’s signing.

The amount spent on Caicedo’s transfer is unclear, though multiple reports say Chelsea has spent £115 million on the purchase, making it a British record transfer.

Caicedo has agreed an eight-year contract at Stamford Bridge, with a club option of a further year, according to Chelsea.

“I am so happy to join Chelsea! I am so excited to be here at this big club and I didn’t have to think twice when Chelsea called me, I just knew I wanted to sign for the club. It’s a dream come true to be here and I can’t wait to get started with the team,” Caicedo, 21, told Chelsea website.

Chelsea’s co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said: “Moises has proved himself as a standout player in European football over the past 18 months, and we are thrilled to add him to Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.”

“Moises possesses a rare midfield skill set and is a player we've been targeting for some time. We believe he will make a significant impact at Stamford Bridge this season – and in the years ahead,” they added.

Before joining Brighton in 2021, Caicedo played for Argentine football club Club Atletico Independiente.

Chelsea’s rivals, Liverpool, had earlier expressed interest in the player and even offered to pay his transfer fee, but Caicedo reportedly rejected a move to Anfield despite Brighton accepting Liverpool’s offer.

Caicedo now fills the gap left behind after Ngolo Kante signed for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad in June 2023.