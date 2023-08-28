AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Bazoum’s party warns of post-coup bid to 'divide' it
The political party of deposed Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum has decried attempts at destabilising it after the head of state’s ouster.
Bazoum’s party warns of post-coup bid to 'divide' it
Niger’s Mohamed Bazoum was removed from office through a coup on July 26. Photo: AA / Others
August 28, 2023

Militants within Niger's ex-ruling party have become embroiled in a campaign to divide it since the president was overthrown, the Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism (PNDS) has said.

Mohamed Bazoum has been under arrest in the presidential palace since army officers seized power on July 26.

With strong international support for the elected government, he has steadfastly refused to stand down.

"Our party is the victim of a campaign to divide it", based on "skillfully filtered rumours" on social media and in the press, the party said in a letter to its officials on Monday.

‘Several attacks’

The letter admitted that the party's own activists have been caught up in the campaign.

Social networks have suggested Bazoum's predecessor Mahamadou Issoufou had a role in the coup.

"Totally false," said Issoufou in an interview with Jeune Afrique magazine on August 17. He called for Bazoum to be restored to office.

Since the coup, the party has "faced several attacks aimed at weakening it", the letter noted.

The attacks include bans on demonstrations and meetings which deprive it of "the classic means of struggle... to re-establish constitutional order" and set free Bazoum and his family, the letter added.

‘Lies and rumours’

The day of the putsch, security forces dispersed a protest by Bazoum's supporters.

The party urged its militants "not to allow yourselves to be distracted by the lies and rumours".

"Stay mobilised to fight against the putschists".

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us