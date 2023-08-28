Militants within Niger's ex-ruling party have become embroiled in a campaign to divide it since the president was overthrown, the Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism (PNDS) has said.

Mohamed Bazoum has been under arrest in the presidential palace since army officers seized power on July 26.

With strong international support for the elected government, he has steadfastly refused to stand down.

"Our party is the victim of a campaign to divide it", based on "skillfully filtered rumours" on social media and in the press, the party said in a letter to its officials on Monday.

‘Several attacks’

The letter admitted that the party's own activists have been caught up in the campaign.

Social networks have suggested Bazoum's predecessor Mahamadou Issoufou had a role in the coup.

"Totally false," said Issoufou in an interview with Jeune Afrique magazine on August 17. He called for Bazoum to be restored to office.

Since the coup, the party has "faced several attacks aimed at weakening it", the letter noted.

The attacks include bans on demonstrations and meetings which deprive it of "the classic means of struggle... to re-establish constitutional order" and set free Bazoum and his family, the letter added.

‘Lies and rumours’

The day of the putsch, security forces dispersed a protest by Bazoum's supporters.

The party urged its militants "not to allow yourselves to be distracted by the lies and rumours".

"Stay mobilised to fight against the putschists".