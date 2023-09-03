The South African government has honoured 34 policemen and women killed in the line of duty between April 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023.

President Cyril Ramaphosa presided over the event at the South African Police Service (SAPS) Memorial Site at the Union Buildings in the capital Pretoria on Sunday.

Every first Sunday of September each year, South Africa commemorates its police officers killed during work. The ceremony is called the National Commemoration Day.

“Deadly attacks on police officers are sadly once more on the rise,” Ramaphosa said.

“The officers we are commemorating today lost their lives to criminals who have no regard for the rule of law,” he added.

76 suspects in custody

“Attacks on police officers must come to an end. There must be justice and there will be justice for the families of our fallen heroes and heroines.”

The president said that at least 76 people have been arrested in connection with the deaths of police officers in the country in the last one year. The suspects are currently undergoing court action, Ramaphosa said.

“A total of 488 suspects have been arrested for deaths of police officers since 2018,” the president said.

“Through diligent investigative work, nine convicted police killers were handed down nine life sentences, a sum total of 158 years imprisonment.”

Bravery and service

Ramaphosa said that South Africa will continue to “arrest, prosecute and convict those who willfully undermine the authority of State.”

“On behalf of the people of South Africa, on behalf of the South African government, we thank the 34 fallen heroes and heroines posthumously for their bravery and service to the country, which they rendered diligently.

“To the families of the fallen officers, we pray that you find peace and healing.”