Nearly a week after Storm Daniel hit northeastern Libya causing massive floods, "the humanitarian situation remains particularly grim in Derna," the United Nations said in an update late on Saturday.

The death toll from the catastrophic flooding has climbed to 11,300, the UN said, citing the Libyan Red Crescent.

Another 10,100 people are still missing in the devastated city, the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said, using Red Crescent figures.

Elsewhere in eastern Libya outside Derna, the flooding took an additional 170 lives, the UN added.

"These figures are expected to rise as search-and-rescue crews work tirelessly to find survivors," the UN update said.

A Maltese rescue team found hundreds of bodies on a beach in the flood-stricken Libyan city of Derna on Friday, the Malta Civil Protection Department.

"There were probably about 400, but it is difficult to say," Natalino Bezzina, who is leading the Maltese team, told the Times of Malta newspaper.

Severe drinking water problems have gripped the city, and at least 55 children were poisoned from drinking polluted water, it said.

In surrounding areas, most of which have seen years of armed conflict, the UN warned of the dangers of landmines shifting from floodwaters, threatening civilians who enter on foot.