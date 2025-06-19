A court in Kenya on Thursday gave detectives 15 days to complete investigations of two police officers suspected of shooting and wounding a hawker during the latest street protests over the death of a blogger in custody.

The officers were arraigned in court two days after the Tuesday shooting on a busy street and under the full glare of cameras. It triggered anger and fury over persistent complaints against police brutality.

Tuesday’s protests in the capital followed tensions over the death of the blogger, Albert Ojwang, who was found dead while in custody at the Central Police Station.

Ojwang was arrested on June 6 in western Kenya for what police called publishing “false information” about a top police official on social media. Police attributed his death to him “hitting his head against the cell wall,” but activists have questioned the cause of death.

Stepped aside

Protesters on Tuesday demanded the arrest of the police deputy inspector general, Eliud Lagat, who had filed a defamation complaint against Ojwang.

Lagat said Monday he had stepped aside and would cooperate with investigators. The two officers at the Central Police Station were arrested last week.

The officers will remain in custody until July 3. During their court appearance, they concealed their faces with masks, sparking complaints from activists.

Kenya has a history of police brutality, and President William Ruto previously vowed to end it, along with extrajudicial killings.

Last year, several activists and protesters were abducted and killed by Kenyan police during protests against tax hikes. The demonstrations led to calls for Ruto’s removal.