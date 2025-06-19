A senior Kenyan official said foreign diplomatic missions must be protected by Iran and Israel after a strike on Tel Aviv's Ramat Gan area on Thursday hit within several hundred metres of the East African country's embassy.

"Foreign missions are inviolable under international law and must be excluded and protected from armed conflict at all times," Korir Sing'Oei, the principal secretary at Kenya's foreign affairs ministry, told Reuters.

Sing'Oei also shared a message from Kenya's ambassador to Israel saying embassy staff had been working from home and were safe.

Austria said its embassy in Tel Aviv was not affected by the missile strike in the Ramat Gan neighbourhood, according to a foreign ministry spokesperson.

‘Meters from embassy’

Lithuania's embassy in Israel was not damaged when an Iranian missile struck Tel Aviv's Ramat Gan neighbourhood, the Lithuanian foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"The ambassador has confirmed that the embassy is not damaged, but the strike hit buildings 200 meters from the embassy," a ministry spokesperson said.

Iranian missiles targeted Israel’s central cities, including Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, and Holon, as well as Soroka Hospital in Beersheba, that treats soldiers fighting in Tel Aviv’s genocidal war on Palestinians in Gaza.

Iran is retaliating after Israel's attacks which started on June 13. Israel has killed more than 500 people in Iran, according to officials.