Eight teams have qualified for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) 2023 Women’s Champions League finals, scheduled to take place in November.

Huracanes FC from Equatorial Guinea were the last team to hammer in their names in the final line-up following their 3-2 victory over TP Mazembe from DR Congo at the weekend.

This year’s event will be the third edition of the tournament and will have five debutants joining the fray.

Huracanes FC, who will be participating in the tournament for the first time, will be joined by reigning champions ASFAR from Morocco and South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns who won the 2021 competition.

Others debutants are Athlético Abidjan - Côte d'Ivoire Sporting Club - Morocco Ampem Darkoa - Ghana, JKT Queens - Tanzania, Huracanes FC - Equatorial Guinea

AS Mandé of Mali who have taken part in all previous editions, are the eight club to qualify for this year's torunament.

Cote d’Ivoire will be the host nation for the competition and will want to engrave their name in football history as the nation to host two continental football events barely months apart, with the CAF Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Cote d’Ivoire in January 2024.