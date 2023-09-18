SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Debutants to dominate CAF 2023 Women’s Champions League
Eight teams have qualified for the tournament due to take place in November in Cote d'Ivore.
Debutants to dominate CAF 2023 Women’s Champions League
This year’s event will be the third edition of the tournament. Photo: CAF / Others
September 18, 2023

Eight teams have qualified for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) 2023 Women’s Champions League finals, scheduled to take place in November.

Huracanes FC from Equatorial Guinea were the last team to hammer in their names in the final line-up following their 3-2 victory over TP Mazembe from DR Congo at the weekend.

This year’s event will be the third edition of the tournament and will have five debutants joining the fray.

Huracanes FC, who will be participating in the tournament for the first time, will be joined by reigning champions ASFAR from Morocco and South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns who won the 2021 competition.

Others debutants are Athlético Abidjan - Côte d'Ivoire Sporting Club - Morocco Ampem Darkoa - Ghana, JKT Queens - Tanzania, Huracanes FC - Equatorial Guinea

AS Mandé of Mali who have taken part in all previous editions, are the eight club to qualify for this year's torunament.

Cote d’Ivoire will be the host nation for the competition and will want to engrave their name in football history as the nation to host two continental football events barely months apart, with the CAF Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Cote d’Ivoire in January 2024.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us