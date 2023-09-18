AFRICA
Libya floods: Several aid workers killed in road accident
The accident happened when a vehicle carrying Greek aid workers on their way to Derna from Benghazi collided with another car.
The aid workers were en route from Benghazi to Derna. / Photo: Reuters
September 18, 2023

Five members of a Greek humanitarian aid team, sent to Libya after the devastating floods that hit Derna, have been killed in a road accident, Greek officials said on Monday.

"Five bodies, including three officials of the Greek army and two translators from the Greek foreign ministry who were part of the aid team, will be repatriated to Athens on Monday," officials wrote in a statement.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the whole country is mourning calling the incident ''a tragedy''.

On Sunday, Libyan authorities said that four people had died in an accident that occurred when the Greek team was en route from Benghazi to Derna, 300 kilometres (185 miles) to the east.

Road crash

The Libyan health minister, Othman Abdeljalil, said the accident took place when a vehicle carrying 19 members of the Greek team collided with a car carrying a Libyan family. Three people in the family car died and two were seriously injured, he said.

Out of the 14 other members of the Greek vehicle who were injured, all but one have been repatriated to Greece for treatment. One person was hospitalised in Libya because their injuries did not allow a transfer back to Greece, the army said.

Greece had sent humanitarian aid on Sunday to the areas of Libya struck by the lethal floods of "Storm Daniel".

The aid included medical and nursing staff as well as medical supplies and food.

SOURCE:AFP
