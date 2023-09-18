WORLD
Ukraine's Zelenskyy sacks six deputy defence ministers
The Ukrainian government, led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has sacked six deputy defence ministers.
No reasons have been given for the sacking of six Ukrainian senior defence officials. / Photo: AA
September 18, 2023

The Ukrainian government has dismissed six deputy defence ministers, the cabinet's representative in parliament said on Monday.

Taras Melnychuk, the Ukrainian government's representative to the parliament, wrote on Telegram that the dismissed deputy ministers included Volodymyr Gavrilov, Vitaliy Deynega, Hanna Maliar, Rostislav Zamlinsky, Denys Sharapov, and Andriy Shevchenko.

Konstantin Vashchenko, the defence ministry’s secretary of state, has also been sacked, while First Deputy Defence Minister Oleksandr Pavlyuk has been retained.

The government's representative gave no reason for the dismissals of the officials.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy replaced former Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov with Rustem Umerov because of corruption scandals.

