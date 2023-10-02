Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has defended his club and the people of Naples against accusations of racism after a video of him missing a penalty was posted his club on social media.

In a now deleted TikTok post, Osimhen is shown failing to score his spot-kick in last weekend's Serie A match against Bologna, with a high-pitched voice saying "gimme penalty, please".

Osimhen's agent threatened legal action, although the club said it "never intended to offend or make fun" of its last season's leading scorer.

The Nigerian, who scored in wins over Udinese and Lecce this week, sought to ease the tension after fans from Nigeria criticised the club for posting the video.

"Coming to the city of Naples in 2020 was a wonderful decision for me. The people of Naples have shown me so much love and kindness, and I will not allow anyone to come between us," Osimhen wrote in an Instagram post.

"The accusations against the people of Naples are untrue. I have a lot of friends that are Neapolitans and have become part of my family and everyday life."

"I appreciate Nigerians and everyone for lending their voices to support and reach out to me," he added. "Let's continue to spread unity, respect, and understanding."