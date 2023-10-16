AFRICA
2 MIN READ
12 Guinean journalists arrested during protests
Guinean authorities have arrested 12 journalists during anti-government protests in the capital Conakry on Monday.
12 Guinean journalists arrested during protests
Guinea's ruling junta banned protests in the country in 2022.  / Photo: AP
October 16, 2023

Guinean security forces have arrested at least 12 journalists who were demonstrating against censorship, using tear gas to disperse the protest.

The Private Press Union of Guinea (SPPG) had called for a march in the capital Conakry on Monday to demand that authorities lift restrictions placed on the Guinee Matin news site.

Since August, the site has only been accessible within Guinea with the use of a VPN.

Reporters Without Borders has created a mirror site to allow people inside the West African country to read its content.

Guinea's ruling junta, which seized power in September 2021, has not provided any explanation for the blockage.

Banned protests

"We intended to gather at the roundabout by the port," Abdouramane Diallo, an SPPG official, said.

"The mixed police and gendarmerie forces gassed us," he said, adding that one journalist was slightly injured.

The secretary-general of the SPPG is reportedly among the dozen journalists arrested and brought to a court for criminal participation in an illegal assembly.

The junta has banned protests since 2022.

Four press associations said in a joint statement that they "condemn this gratuitous violence committed against journalists" and "demand their immediate and unconditional release."

"The press associations call on the national and international community to witness the serious decline in freedom of expression and democracy," they added.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us