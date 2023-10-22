18:00 GMT – More than 500,000 Gazan women displaced

At least 500,000 women have been displaced from their homes in Gaza, the enclave's media office said on Sunday.

The Gaza media office said that all the women were pushed out of their homes due to the ongoing Israeli aggression.

The United Nations says approximately 1.4 million people in Gaza are internally displaced, with 566,000 sheltering in its emergency camps.

16:40 GMT – Ten hospitals in Gaza non-operational; 1,100 kidney failure patients at risk

Ten hospitals are now non-operational in Gaza due to fuel shortages, the Gaza health ministry has said.

The ministry added in a statement on Sunday that 23 ambulances have been destroyed by Israeli airstrikes.

The health ministry in Gaza also said that 1,100 kidney failure patients, including 38 children, were at risk due to lack of fuel in hospitals.

16:10 GMT – Israel says it 'accidentally' hit Egyptian post near Gaza

The Israeli military said on Sunday that it "accidentally fired and hit an Egyptian post" with a tank, near the border with Gaza, as the army bombards the Palestinian enclave.

"The IDF (Israeli military) expresses sorrow regarding the incident" near the Kerem Shalom area, an army statement said.

The Egyptian military said the blast had caused "minor injuries" but did not give details.

16:00 GMT – Israeli army says it has killed senior Hamas official

The Israeli army announced on Sunday that it had killed a senior Hamas military official in an artillery strike on Gaza.

Mohammed Katamish, deputy commander of the Palestinian resistance group's rocket and artillery system, who is also responsible for directing rocket fire in the central region, was killed, a joint statement by Israel's security service Shin-Bet and the army said.

Katamish is "an important element in the planning and implementation of Hamas' rocket launch into Israel at every stage of the war with Gaza," the statement said.

14:50 GMT – UN confirms 29 of its employees killed in Gaza

The United Nations has confirmed that 29 of its employees have been killed in the besieged Gaza.

"We are in shock and mourning. It is now confirmed that 29 of our colleagues in Gaza have been killed since October 7," the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.

"Half of these colleagues were @unrwa teachers. As an agency, we are devastated. We are grieving with each other and with the families."

14:10 GMT – UN expresses fear over 'life-threatening' fuel shortage

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced on Sunday that it will run out of fuel in the Gaza Strip in three days.

"Without fuel, there will be no water, no functioning hospitals and bakeries. Without fuel, aid will not reach many civilians in desperate need. Without fuel, there will be no humanitarian assistance," Philippe Lazzarini, the UN agency's commissioner-general, said in a written statement.

He further said that no fuel will "further strangle" the people of Gaza, adding that without fuel, they "will fail the people of Gaza whose needs are growing by the hour, under our watch."

13:20 GMT – Israel destroys a total of 31 mosques in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes on the besieged Gaza have destroyed five more mosques, bringing the total number to 31 since October 7, the Gaza-based Endowments and Religious Affairs Ministry said.

"The number of mosques completely destroyed since the beginning of Israel's attacks on Gaza has increased to 31," the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

On Saturday, it also highlighted the Israeli bombardment of several civilian sites such as the ministry's headquarters, the ministry's Quran radio station, and a church.

11:52 GMT – 17 trucks carrying aid enter Gaza through Egypt

Trucks carrying aid crossed the Rafah border passage from Egypt into the besieged and heavily bombarded Gaza.

Seventeen trucks crossed into Egypt on Sunday, a day after 20 trucks carried medical aid, food and water into the Palestinian enclave.

The United Nations has estimated about 100 trucks per day are needed to meet the needs of Gaza.

11:05 GMT – Palestinian death toll rises to 4,651

The Palestinian death toll in Israeli attacks has risen to 4,651.

Gaza's health ministry said 1,873 children were among those killed in the enclave.

The ministry added in a statement on Sunday that the number of women killed in the strikes were 1,023, while 14,245 were nursing injuries.

9:10 GMT – Israel arrests 65 Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli troops arrested 65 Palestinians in West Bank on Sunday, Palestinian officials said.

This brings to 1,130 the total number of detainees since the Israel-Palestine conflict escalated on October 7.

Earlier, Israel’s health ministry said that the number of Israelis injured since October 7 stood at 5,132 as of Sunday.

8:30 GMT – Turkish presidential plane transports aid to besieged Gaza

A Turkish presidential aircraft, loaded with medicines and medical supplies destined for Gaza, will depart for Egypt's capital Cairo.

In the early hours of Sunday, Ankara Esenboga Airport saw the loading of medical supplies on the presidential aircraft and after the completion of the work, the aircraft, with 20 expert healthcare workers on board, will head to Egypt.

The healthcare team, which includes doctors, will conduct feasibility studies for field hospitals to be established at Egypt's El-Arish Airport in the Sinai Peninsula and the Rafah border crossing.

6:00 GMT - India sends humanitarian aid to Palestine

India has sent humanitarian aid for the people of Palestine, the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

Arindam Bagchi, a ministry spokesman, wrote on X, that India Air Force IAF C-17 flight carrying “nearly 6.5 tons of medical aid and 32 tons of disaster relief material for the people of Palestine departs for El-Arish airport in Egypt.”

“The material includes essential life-saving medicines, surgical items, tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, sanitary utilities, water purification tablets among other necessary items,” he said.

5:10 GMT - Israel fires missiles at Syria's international airports

Israeli strikes on Sunday put out of service Syria's two main airports, state media reported citing a military source, with the transport ministry saying flights were re-routed to Latakia.

While Israeli strikes have repeatedly caused the grounding of flights at the government-controlled airports in the capital Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo, it is the second time simultaneous strikes have hit the facilities since this month's conflict between Israel and Hamas began.

"At around 5:25 am (0225 GMT), the Israeli enemy carried out... an air attack... targeting D amascus and Aleppo international airports, leading to the death of a civilian worker at Damascus airport and wounding another," the military source said in the statement carried by state news agency SANA.

4:30 GMT - Israeli aircraft have struck a mosque in Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, killing two Palestinians and wounding several others, Palestinian medics said.

The strike hit the Al-Ansar mAL-osque, which the Israeli military alleged "was used by the terrorists as a command center to plan the attacks and as a base for their execution."

4:00 GMT -Hezbollah says group already 'in the heart' of Israel-Palestine war

A top official with Hezbollah has vowed that Israel will pay a high price whenever it starts a ground invasion in besieged Gaza and said that his group based in Lebanon is already "in the heart of the battle."

The comments by Hezbollah’s deputy leader, Sheikh Naim Kassem, came as Israel shelled and made drone strikes in southern Lebanon, and Hezbollah fired rockets and missiles toward Israel.

For Hezbollah, heating up the Lebanon-Israel border has a clear purpose, Kassem said: "We are trying to weaken the Israeli enemy and let them know that we are ready."

3:40 GMT - Hezbollah launches missilesagainst Israeli targets

Hezbollah says its members launched guided missiles at a Humvee vehicle belonging to the occupation forces in the vicinity of the Dovif barracks, resulting in casualties among its crew, including killed and injured.

"As an Israeli tank advanced towards the targeted site, the [Hezbollah] fighters targeted it with guided missiles," it added in a statement.

In another statement, the group noted that its members targeted an Israeli infantry unit "in the occupied Hunin barracks [Rameem]," and confirmed that there were casualties on the Israeli side.

2:45 GMT - 130 babies at mortal risk in Gaza's hospitals

Israel's refusal to allow fuel to enter besieged Gaza is threatening the lives of 130 premature babies in the besieged enclave's hospitals, local authorities said.

In a statement, Gaza's Health Ministry said, "130 premature babies in the Gaza Strip are at risk of death due to the insistence of the Israeli occupation to prevent the delivery of fuel necessary to run hospital generators."

Pointing to the lack of fuel, the ministry underlined the difficulties in running generators in the region, which has been under two weeks of intense Israeli bombardment and blockade.

2:09 GMT - Israel destroyed 26 mosques: Gaza

Israeli strikes have destroyed 26 mosques since October 7, Gaza's Religious Endowments Ministry has said.

The ministry said dozens of mosques were also severely damaged by Israeli air strikes in most areas of the enclave.

It said Israeli warplanes also destroyed the ministry's headquarters, the ministry's Quran radio station and a church.

2: 00 GMT - Hamas says Israel rejected offer to release two detainees

Hamas' armed wing said it wanted to release two Israeli captives without any conditions, but Israel "refused to receive them."

"We informed our Qatari brothers last night that we would release Norit Yitzhak and Yochefed Levitchitz for compelling humanitarian reasons, and we asked nothing in return," Al Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obaida said in a statement.

"However, the Israeli occupation government refused to receive them both," he said.

Israeli prime minister's office said, "We will not relate to mendacious propaganda by Hamas."

