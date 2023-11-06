Moroccan football club Wydad Casablanca is ahead in the race to lift the first African Football League trophy following their victory over South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of the final held on Sunday in Casablanca, Morocco.

Casablanca won 2-1 with the first goal from Rivaldo Coetzee who scored an own goal.

Sundowns fought back in the second half when Abdelmonem Boutouil converted a 74th-minute penalty after Yahya Jebran's handball.

However, Sundowns were punished for defensive lapses with a late strike by Anas Serrhat in the 78th minute.

Away game

It means Casablanca goes into the second leg with a strong advantage and will defend the 2-1 aggregate lead in front of over 40,000 fans at Sundowns' Loftus Versfeld Stadium next Sunday.

It is dangerous to write off Sundowns just yet, as they are known for staging attacks in major deciders, with their wins against Al Ahly and Petro Atletico en route to the final as good examples.

The winner of the tournament will take home the first ever African Football League trophy and a cash prize of 4 million dollars.