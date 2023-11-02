The return leg matches of the African Football League semi-finals held all the excitement and tension anticipated as the four qualified teams battled it out for slots in the final of the tournament.

Mamelodi Sundowns held firm and defeated Al Ahly in Cairo on Wednesday night with a 1-0 aggregate score, booking their place in the coveted spot.

The match was a goalless draw, and so Sundowns' first-leg win became the ultimate decider.

Al Ahly had piled on huge pressure from the outset and even had the ball in the net too, but was denied the goal by an offside flag.

Sundowns had to rely on brilliant defending and, quite frankly, good luck to overcome an Al Ahly side desperate to clinch the final spot.

Wydad Casablanca, on their part, also withstood immense late pressure to eliminate Esperance 5-4 on penalties to cement their position in the final.

In front of a fervent home crowd in Tunis, Esperance dominated the second leg, which eventually paid off when Rodrigues Silva struck with only two minutes left to level the score 1-1 on aggregate.

Wydad had to rely on their nerve, strong defence, and sheer willpower to survive the onslaught from Esperance, who were determined to draw more blood and finish off their opponents.

The game eventually went into the penalty shootout, with Wydad emerging on top.

Final showdown

Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad Casablanca now have themselves to contend with, as the winner will pocket the $4 million prize.

A date for the commencement of the final has not been announced yet.

Like the other games, the final will be played on a home-and-away, two-legged basis.

If the aggregate score will be tied after the second leg, the away goals rule will be applied, and if it is still tied, extra time will be played, and a penalty shootout will be used to determine the winner.