AFRICA
3 MIN READ
South Africa urges ICC to prosecute Israeli leaders
South Africa says Israel's attacks against Palestinians amount to war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity.
South Africa urges ICC to prosecute Israeli leaders
South Africa says the only solution is for Israel to end its occupation of Palestine. Photo: AFP / AFP
November 12, 2023

South Africa has summoned the Israeli Ambassador to Pretoria Eliav Belotsercovsky in connection with his recent alleged conduct relating to the ongoing, tragic Israel-Palestine war.

Belotsercovsky is accused of making disparaging remarks about those who speak out against attacks on Palestinians.

“Ambassador Belotsercovsky is called upon to conduct himself in line with the Vienna Conventions, which accord heads of diplomatic missions certain privileges and responsibilities, key amongst which is to recognize the sovereign decisions of the host nation,” South African Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Belotsercovsky met with Foreign Ministry Director General Zane Dangor, who expressed South Africa's grave concern over Israeli airstrikes and ground attacks on Gaza, which have killed over 11,000 civilians, including over 4,300 children.

War crimes

Dangor told Belotsercovsky that South Africa wants the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate Israeli leaders for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.

The official also reiterated South Africa’s position, saying the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be solved by ending the occupation and beginning immediate talks towards a just and lasting peace for Palestinians and Israelis.

South Africa also called for an immediate comprehensive ceasefire, the opening of humanitarian corridors, and the release of all civilian hostages.

Last week, South Africa withdrew its entire diplomatic staff fro m Tel Aviv for consultation on Israel’s war on Gaza.

While announcing the government's decision to withdraw diplomatic staff, Minister in Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni told reporters, "Genocide under the watch of the international community cannot be tolerated. Another Holocaust in human history is not acceptable."

South African citizens have held over a series of pro-Palestine protests since the latest wave of conflict started on October 7.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us