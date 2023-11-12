AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Muslims, Jews, Christians protest against Israel in South Africa
The march was attended by Muslims, Christians and Jews with the protesters demanding an end to Israel's ongoing 'genocide' in Gaza.
Muslims, Jews, Christians protest against Israel in South Africa
The march in Cape Town is the latest Pro-Palestine protests in South Africa. Photo: SABC / Others
November 12, 2023

Thousands of South Africans have marched in Cape Town to protest Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip which have resulted in the deaths of more than 11,000 Palestinians.

The protest organised by several civil society groups on Saturday, drew protesters from various religious denominations, including Muslims, Christians and Jews Anadolu news agency reports.

Demonstrators, holding Palestinian flags and banners with messages of solidarity with Palestinians, demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

They also demanded that the government close the Israeli Embassy in Pretoria.

Some Jews joined the pro-Palestine march, saying they remembered the genocide against the Jews.

“That is why I, a Jew, support the struggle of the Palestinian people. Free Free Palestine!!!” South Africa's broadcaster, SABC, quoted Mervyn Bennun from the group, SA Jews For Palestine as saying.

Diplomats withdrawn

South Africa withdrew its entire diplomatic staff last week from Tel Aviv for consultation because of Israel’s war on Gaza.

Last week, the Foreign Ministry summoned Israeli Ambassador Eliav Belotsercovsky in connection with his recent a lleged conduct relating to the war.

Belotsercovsky is accused of making disparaging remarks about those who speak out against attacks on Palestinians.

“Ambassador Belotsercovsky is called upon to conduct himself in line with the Vienna Conventions, which accord heads of diplomatic missions certain privileges and responsibilities, key amongst which is to recognize the sovereign decisions of the host nation,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement late Friday.

South African citizens have held more than a dozen protests since the Israel-Palestine armed conflict began October 7.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us