Thousands of South Africans have marched in Cape Town to protest Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip which have resulted in the deaths of more than 11,000 Palestinians.

The protest organised by several civil society groups on Saturday, drew protesters from various religious denominations, including Muslims, Christians and Jews Anadolu news agency reports.

Demonstrators, holding Palestinian flags and banners with messages of solidarity with Palestinians, demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

They also demanded that the government close the Israeli Embassy in Pretoria.

Some Jews joined the pro-Palestine march, saying they remembered the genocide against the Jews.

“That is why I, a Jew, support the struggle of the Palestinian people. Free Free Palestine!!!” South Africa's broadcaster, SABC, quoted Mervyn Bennun from the group, SA Jews For Palestine as saying.

Diplomats withdrawn

South Africa withdrew its entire diplomatic staff last week from Tel Aviv for consultation because of Israel’s war on Gaza.

Last week, the Foreign Ministry summoned Israeli Ambassador Eliav Belotsercovsky in connection with his recent a lleged conduct relating to the war.

Belotsercovsky is accused of making disparaging remarks about those who speak out against attacks on Palestinians.

“Ambassador Belotsercovsky is called upon to conduct himself in line with the Vienna Conventions, which accord heads of diplomatic missions certain privileges and responsibilities, key amongst which is to recognize the sovereign decisions of the host nation,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement late Friday.

South African citizens have held more than a dozen protests since the Israel-Palestine armed conflict began October 7.