AFRICA
Nigeria's Tinubu pledges justice after gunmen kill 113 people
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has pledged justice to the families of 113 people who were killed in armed attacks last weekend.
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has ordered thorough investigations into the "primitive and cruel" attacks that left 113 people dead in Plateau State recently. / Photo: AA / Others
December 26, 2023

Nigeria's president on Tuesday ordered security agencies to find and arrest the perpetrators of the Christmas Eve attacks on some communities in the country's north-central Plateau State, where 113 people were killed.

Bola Tinubu directed relevant government agencies "to immediately move in, scour every stretch of the zone, and apprehend the culprits," presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale said on Tuesday.

Tinubu also directed the "immediate mobilisation" of relief materials and resources for the survivors of the attacks, which took place in the Barkin Ladi and Bokkoe local government areas of Plateau State from Saturday to the early hours of Monday. He also called for urgent medical attention for the injured.

Described the attack as "primitive and cruel," Tinubu gave assurances that the killers will face justice whenever they are arrested.

The military on Tuesday confirmed 113 were killed in the attack by a gang of gunmen locally known as "bandits," which occurred in about 15 communities.

