By Charles Mgbolu

Football fans continue to debate over the decision of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen to remain with the Italian club, Napoli.

Napoli, the Italian Seria A champions, announced on Saturday that Osimhen had agreed to extend his contract until 2026.

The Napoli forward was a much-sought player, with top European clubs such as Chelsea, Arsenal, PSG, and Juventus showing a marked interest in him.

After receiving his Best Foreign Player Award in Italy last season, he told a press conference he still hopes to play in the English Premier League someday.

Premier League dream

‘’I’m working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League some day,’’ he said.

After an offensive TikTok video posted on Napoli's official account in September, there were rumours about serious rift between the Italian club and the African Footballer of the Year Award winner, which further fueled speculations he might quit the club.

So his December 23rd signing triggered mixed reactions, with some questioning if this was the right decision.

‘’I think he needs to try other leagues. Expand his opportunities and experience,’’ argued @dah_igboboy on X.

'Right moment'

‘’This was the right moment for him to come to England’’ wrote @Ad3sanya in agreement.

Some say Osimhen will be more visible internationally if he features in the English Premier League, which could jump his market value astoundingly.

A classic example has been made with Erling Halaand, who departed Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga in June 2022, when the ovation was loudest, to join Manchester City in a deal worth £51 million.

Remarkable Halaand

The move literally brought Halaad into the global football spotlight, which has been heightened by his remarkable performance so far, with Manchester City scoring 50Premier League goals in just 48 matches.

Fans have argued this was the opportunity Osimhen should have grabbed to further boost his name and talent more menacingly in the eyes of the world.

‘’This was his moment. He is a kinda striker that will give you 4 to 5 goals in a match. He rarely misses good scoring chances,’’ wrote Tossman another football fan.

But others say he is already doing enough in that regard and that thriving in football does not only happen in England.

Pro Napoli

‘’Stay where you will be the king than going where you will be just a number,’’ cautioned @Tossman2206.

Osimhen’s renewed contract means he will be in Napoli until 2026, according to a club statement.

Will the desire to source his talent still be burning hard then, or will those embers have waned as more talented players are discovered?

Fans like Akinbunmi Akinsola say they will not judge him no matter the outcome. '

'He knows what is the best for himself,’’ wrote Akinbunmi on X.

