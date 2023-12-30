Argentine President Javier Milei has announced that his country would not join the BRICS bloc.

"It was deemed inappropriate by the government for the Argentine Republic to be fully included as a member of BRICS as of January 1, 2024," Milei said in a letter sent to BRICS member countries on Friday, according to reports in Argentine national media.

He emphasised that leaving BRICS does not mean trade will not be conducted with member countries and stressed that the relationships would continue.

Argentina officially initiated the membership process during the tenure of former President Alberto Fernandez.

Milei said there would be significant changes in foreign policy, instructing the cutting of diplomatic ties with "dictatorships" in Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.

BRICS expansion

It was reported that Argentina would not maintain embassies in those countries during Milei's term, implementing the decision throu ghout his tenure.

During his election campaign, Milei expressed his intention to shift trade toward the axis of the UN and Israel, aiming to develop closer ties with those countries in various aspects.

The BRICS club of emerging nations had agreed to admit six new members during its summit in South Africa in August.

"We have decided to invite the Argentine Republic, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, to become full members of BRICS. The membership will take effect from the first of January 2024," Ramaphosa told the summit in Johannesburg.

The BRICS group -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- comprises more than 40% of the world's population and over 30% of global gross domestic product (GDP).

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.