AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Namibia's president Geingob to have cancer treatment
President Hage Geingob said in 2014 that he had survived prostate cancer.
Namibia's president Geingob to have cancer treatment
President Hage Geingob is serving his second and last term in office. Photo / Reuters
January 19, 2024

Namibia's President Hage Geingob was diagnosed with cancer during a medical check-up earlier this month and will undergo treatment, the office of the 82-year-old head of state said on Friday.

A statement from his office did not give further details about his condition, but said he would continue to carry out presidential duties.

Namibia is due to hold presidential and parliamentary elections at the end of 2024.

Geingob told the public in 2014 when he was prime minister that he had survived prostate cancer. He became president the following year.

"As part of regular annual medical examinations, the Presidency informed the Namibian public that the head of state was due for a colonoscopy and a gastroscopy on 8 January 2024, which were followed up with a biopsy, of which the results revealed cancerous cells," the presidency statement said.

"On the advice of the medical team, President Geingob will undertake appropriate medical treatment to deal with the cancerous cells."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us