AFCON: Senegal through to last 16 with 3-1 win over Cameroon
Cameroon will need a better result against The Gambia on Tuesday to proceed to the knockout stage.
Sadio Mane (right) scored in stoppage time to seal the win over Cameroon.  Photo: AFP / AFP
January 19, 2024

Ismaila Sarr scored one goal and laid on another as defending champions Senegal beat Cameroon 3-1 on Friday and booked their place in the round of 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations, leaving their opponents in some peril.

Sarr opened the scoring in the first half of the Group C clash in Yamoussoukro after a mistake by Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, who was playing his first game of the tournament after a late arrival in the Ivory Coast.

Habib Diallo added the second goal from Sarr’s cross before Jean-Charles Castelletto scored a late consolation for Cameroon. Sadio Mane completed the scoring for Senegal in injury time.

The Lions of Teranga advance to the knockout rounds with a final group game against Guinea to spare. Cameroon must play Gambia in their last match. Both of those are on Tuesday.

Senegal head the pool with six points from their two games, while Cameroon and Guinea have a point each and Gambia are yet to break their duck. The latter two sides meet at the same venue later on Friday.

SOURCE:Reuters
