Algeria sack head coach after AFCON elimination
Algeria national team's head coach Djamel Belmadi has been sacked after the team was eliminated from the 2023 AFCON tournament in the group stage.
Algeria exited the 2023 AFCON tournament with two points in three group stage matches. / Photo: AFP
January 24, 2024

Algeria sacked their coach Djamel Belmadi on Wednesday after the two-time winners crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Belmadi's tenure ended prematurely after Tuesday's shock loss to Mauritania in their final group game in Côte d'Ivoire.

"I met national coach Djamel Belmadi to discuss the implications of this bitter elimination, and we came to an amicable agreement to end our relationship and to terminate his contract," Algerian football federation president Walid Sadi posted on X.

Belmadi's dismissal came on a day when hosts Côte d'Ivoire got rid of their coach Jean-Louis Gasset midway through the competition and Ghana fired Chris Hughton after their exit.

Winless run

Algeria won their second AFCON title in Egypt in 2019 but were then sent packing in the group stage at the last edition in Cameroon two years ago with just one point and one goal scored.

This campaign has been equally miserable for Belmadi's team, who drew their first two matches in Group D against Angola and Burkina Faso but would have qualified for the knockout phase with a point against Mauritania in Bouake.

SOURCE:AFP
