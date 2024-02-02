TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye captures 7 suspected Mossad spies
The operation marks another significant blow against Mossad's network in Türkiye, following a similar operation that took place in December 2023, resulting in legal action against 68 people.
Türkiye captures 7 suspected Mossad spies
The investigation revealed that MOSSAD was tracking its targets in Türkiye through private detectives. /Photo: AA Archive
February 2, 2024

In a significant blow to the Israeli intelligence agency, Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT), and the General Directorate of Security have collaborated on a joint operation targeting people linked to Mossad.

The security forces conducted a joint operation in Istanbul and Izmir, and apprehended seven people suspected of indirectly providing information to Mossad, the security sources said on Friday.

During the simultaneous operations, police captured seven of the nine suspects sought with warrants. The two of them were arrested earlier, it added.

The investigation revealed that Mossad was tracking its targets in Türkiye through private detectives.

The Israeli intelligence service used private detectives for activities such as biographical information gathering, surveillance, investigation, photo/video documentation, live tracking, and installation of tracking devices.

The ongoing probe by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office identified nine individuals connected to the Israeli intelligence service within the scope of the investigation.

These persons were found to be selling information to Mossad for monetary gain through private detectives.

This operation marks another significant move against Mossad's network in Türkiye. A similar operation took place in December 2023, resulting in legal action against 68 people.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us