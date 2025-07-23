Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has said Iran must be prevented from rebuilding its nuclear and missile programmes, warning that renewed conflict between the two countries remains a possibility.

"There is a possibility of renewing the war against Iran," Katz was quoted as saying during a security assessment alongside Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and senior commanders, according to Maariv.

"It is essential to formulate a plan that ensures Iran does not return to its nuclear and missile projects," he added.

Katz also talked about other Israeli aggressions in the region: "There are two open fronts—Gaza and Yemen—which must be decisively resolved under a firm offensive policy, as was done in Iran, Lebanon and Syria."

His remarks follow a brief but intense round of hostilities between Israel and Iran in June.

On June 13, Israel—backed by the United States—launched a 12-day unprovoked aggression against Iran, targeting military installations, nuclear sites, civilians, high-ranking officers and scientists.

Iran responded with missile and drone attacks on Israeli military and intelligence facilities.

A US-brokered ceasefire between the two countries was announced on June 23.



