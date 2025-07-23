TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye, Vietnam sign defence cooperation deal
Ankara will provide full support to Vietnam's air, land, sea platforms, and defence industry companies, says Turkish deputy defence minister.
Türkiye, Vietnam sign defence cooperation deal
Türkiye and Vietnam ink a defence deal / AA
July 23, 2025

A defence cooperation protocol has been signed between the Turkish Ministry of National Defence and its Vietnamese counterpart during the International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 in Istanbul.

“I believe that this defence and security cooperation will prepare us for many more forward-looking projects and collaborations,” Turkish Deputy Minister of National Defence Musa Heybet said at the signing ceremony on Tuesday.

Heybet noted that Ankara will provide full support to Vietnam's air, land, and sea platforms, with all of Türkiye's defence industry companies and the Ministry of National Defence.

Vietnamese Deputy National Defence Minister Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien said it is a historic moment between Vietnam and Türkiye.

"We have signed our defence cooperation agreement. From now on, we will witness the history of cooperation in many more areas and the opening of a new chapter.

"We wish your fair continued success. We are ready to do everything in our power to become allies with Türkiye,” he said.

The six-day defence fair that began on Tuesday is being held simultaneously at the Istanbul Fair Centre, the Ataturk Airport, the Wow Hotel, and the Atakoy Marina.

RELATEDTRT Global - Turkish defence industry to produce high-resolution micro satellite system

It is organised by KFA Fairs with support from Türkiye's Defence Industries Presidency (SSB) and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Botswana seeks more control of diamond mining giant De Beers
Angola to add 60,000 barrels per day in its daily oil production
Nigeria's Dangote refinery expected to undertake 40-day maintenance at petrol plant
Nigeria's Senate approves Tinubu's $21b external borrowing plan
Germany clears final hurdle for Eurofighter jet deal with Türkiye
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
At least 1.3 million at risk in Nigeria as WFP suspends food aid
Tunisian President Saied shows disturbing images of starving Gaza children to Trump's envoy
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
Türkiye, Vietnam sign defence cooperation deal
Weaponised starvation is key to Israel’s ethnic cleansing and genocidal atrocities in Gaza
By Dr Dan Steinbock
Gambia declares Mpox outbreak after detecting first case
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens possible renewed conflict
Egypt's current account deficit narrows to $13.2b in nine months
Nigeria's central bank pledges to keep policy tight
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us