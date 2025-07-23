The Gambia reported an outbreak of mpox on Tuesday with detection of a single case, as several nearby countries have recorded recent increases in infections.

Mpox remains an international health emergency, the World Health Organisation's director said last month, amid a rise in west Africa.

"A case of mpox has been detected in the country through the routine surveillance system", The Gambia's Ministry of Health said in a statement, adding that the disease was detected on Friday.

"The detection of a single case in a country where mpox is not presently in circulation constitutes an outbreak, requiring immediate response," it said.

Curbing infections

The ministry said it was actively carrying out contact tracing and community engagement to prevent the disease's spread.

Mpox is caused by a virus from the same family as smallpox. It can be transmitted to humans by infected animals but can also be passed between people through close physical contact.

The disease, which was first detected in humans in 1970, causes fever, muscular aches and large boil-like skin lesions, and can be deadly.

It has two subtypes: clade 1 and clade 2.

Sequencing is being carried out to determine the virus subtype in The Gambia, the ministry said.

Spreading cases

From January to late May of this year, neighbouring Sierra Leone recorded a total of 3,350 cases, including 16 deaths.

Liberia had some 71 active cases in early June, according to its National Public Health Institute.

The Republic of Guinea, meanwhile, reported last week that the number of cases within its border since the disease was detected last September had surpassed 200.

Thousands of cases have also been recorded this year across DR Congo, Uganda and Burundi, according to WHO.