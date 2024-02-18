TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye celebrates anniversary of joining NATO alliance
"Türkiye will continue to make indispensable contributions to the Alliance, mirroring its unwavering commitment to the organisation's success throughout its history," says Turkish Defence Ministry in a statement.
Türkiye celebrates anniversary of joining NATO alliance
Turkish Defence Ministry commemorates Türkiye's 72nd anniversary of joining NATO. / Photo: AA Archive
February 18, 2024

The Turkish National Defence Ministry has commemorated Türkiye's 72nd anniversary of joining NATO, underscoring the nation's steadfast commitment to its obligations and responsibilities within the alliance.

“We celebrate the 72nd anniversary of Türkiye joining the NATO alliance,” the ministry said on X on Sunday.

“As the second-largest military force within the Alliance, Türkiye proudly occupies a pivotal position at its core,” the statement read.

The strategic significance of Türkiye within NATO was further emphasised by its hosting of the NATO Allied Land Command and the NATO Rapid Deployable Corps (3rd Corps Command), it added.

“As a formidable and dependable member of NATO, Türkiye will continue to make indispensable contributions to the Alliance, mirroring its unwavering commitment to the organisation's success throughout its history,” it concluded.

In a separate statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said: “At an extraordinary period of unprecedented challenges for the world, we celebrate the 72nd anniversary of accession of Türkiye, who maintains a unique and indispensable position for the Alliance, to NATO.”

“We will continue to assume an important role in NATO so as to support international peace and stability on the basis of Allied solidarity,” the ministry said on X.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us