11:30 GMT – Scores of Palestinians killed after Israel bombs aid truck in central Gaza

Scores of Palestinians were killed and injured when the Israeli army dropped bombs on people collecting humanitarian aid from a truck in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on Sunday.

This is the second major Israeli attack in the last five days on displaced Palestinians in Gaza who are waiting for humanitarian aid.

Earlier on Thursday, at least 112 Palestinians were killed and 760 others injured when Israeli forces shelled a crowd waiting for humanitarian aid south of Gaza City.

11:00 GMT – Israel detains 12 more Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli soldiers roughed up Palestinians, beating some of them severely, before rounding up 12 of them in various parts of the occupied West Bank, prisoners' rights organisations said on Sunday.

The latest arrests bring the total number of Palestinians detained by Israeli forces since October 7 to 7,340, according to a joint statement issued by the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners Society.

The figure does not include Palestinians arrested in Gaza, whose numbers are not specified by Israeli authorities, the statement added.

10:30 GMT – 15 children die of dehydration, malnutrition in northern Gaza

At least 15 children died of dehydration and malnutrition at Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Sunday.

"Fifteen children died as a result of malnutrition and dehydration in Kamal Adwan Hospital," ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qudra said in a statement.

"We fear for the lives of six children suffering from malnutrition and dehydration in intensive care at Kamal Adwan Hospital, as a result of the cessation of the electric generator and oxygen machines," Qudra added.

9:30 GMT – Health ministry in Gaza says death toll at 30,410

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza reported on Sunday 90 war deaths over the past 24 hours, putting the total fatalities since fighting began at 30,410 people.

The ministry also said 71,700 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out on October 7.

8:30 GMT – Gaza truce talks being held in Egypt's capital Cairo

Delegations from Hamas, Qatar and the United States have arrived in Egypt for "a new round of negotiations" toward a truce in the Gaza war, state-linked Al-Qahera News reported on Sunday.

Cairo, Doha and Washington have mediated in weeks of talks aiming to pause the fighting in the almost five-months-old war between Israel and Hamas sparked by the October 7 attacks.

Their goal has been to secure a truce by the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan next week, but hopes have been dampened by a series of failed talks.

