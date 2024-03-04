BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Former Twitter executives sue Musk for $128m pay
Four former Twitter executives have sued the platform's owner Elon Musk for a $128 million compensation, citing unfair dismissal.
Billionaire Elon Musk bought social media platform x, formerly Twitter, in October 2022. / Photo: AP
Four former top Twitter executives, including former CEO Parag Agarwal, have sued Elon Musk for over $128 million in severance, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The other plaintiffs are Ned Segal, Twitter's former chief financial officer; Vijaya Gadde, its former chief legal officer; and Sean Edgett, its former general counsel, according to the report.

The executives, who led the company during a lengthy and at times hostile takeover process in which they sued the billionaire to follow through with the acquisition after Musk changed his mind, say Musk fired them citing gross negligence and willful misconduct, which they deny, the WSJ reported.

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

SOURCE:Reuters
