Africa Cup of Nations runners-up Nigeria have beaten archrivals Ghana 2-1 in an international friendly match in the Moroccan city of Marrakech on Saturday.

Nigeria's Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers scored the first goal in the first half while Ademola Lookman netted the second goal in the second half.

Ghana's defender Jerome Opoku was sent off early in the second period leaving the Black Stars with 10 players to finish the game. Their lone goal came from Jordan Ayew who converted a stoppage-time penalty.

However, Nigeria proved stronger for much of the game at Stade de Marrakech in Morocco where there was a low spectators' turnout.

'Jollof Derby'

Dessers said the first half was ''very very good'' but acknowledged that the second half of the derby was ''much more difficult''.

The Nigerian side got more chances which they failed to convert but ''after all, it's a good victory for us,'' he told journalists after the match.

Rivalry between the two West African countries is not limited to football.

For years, Nigerians and Ghanaians have debated over who between them cook the best 'Jollof' rice, a popular west African dish. Therefore, Saturday's game was foldly dubbed 'Jollof Derby' to keep the food conversation going.

'Not easy'

This is the first time Nigeria have won a friendly match against Ghana in 18 years.

''I feel happy. It is not easy, you know the rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana. Coming here to win this game is a good one for me,'' Nigeria's interim coach Finidi George said.

The game came barely a month after Africa's most prestigious football tournament, the Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria lost the final match to hosts Côte d'Ivoire.

On their part, the Black Stars of Ghana were eliminated at the group stage with their fans describing their performance as disappointing.

Nigeria are due to play their second friendly match against Mali next week in Morocco under the leadership of Finidi George.

