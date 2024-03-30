Saturday, March 30, 2024

15:35 GMT — Second ship with 400 tonnes of aid for Gaza sets sail

A second vessel carrying aid to Palestine's Gaza has set sail from Greek-administered Cyprus, more than two weeks after the last shipment arrived by sea.

Almost 400 tonnes of aid is being carried to Gaza on a flotilla organised by two charities — the US-based World Central Kitchen and the Spanish Open Arms.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85 percent of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN

14:50 GMT —Lebanese premier condemns attack on UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Saturday condemned the attack on the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) that injured three soldiers and a civilian.

In a phone call to the Commander-in-Chief of UNIFIL forces, Mikati expressed his “solidarity with th e international forces after the targeting of a UNIFIL vehicle, which led to a number of injuries,” according to the Premier’s Office.

General Lazaro informed the Lebanese prime minister that UNIFIL was investigating the incident.

13:18 GMT — WHO says 9,000 patients need emergency evacuation from Gaza

Some 9,000 patients in Gaza require evacuation for emergency care, with the war-torn Palestinian territory down to just 10 barely functioning hospitals, the head of the WHO said Saturday.

"With only 10 hospitals minimally functional across the whole of #Gaza, thousands of patients continue to be deprived of health care," World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X.

12:23 GMT —Israel illegally confiscated 27,000 decares of West Bank land since October 7: Palestinian Authority

Israel has illegally confiscated about 27,000 decares of land in the occupied West Bank and forced 25 Palestinian communities to leave since October 7, continuing its decades-long land grab, a Palestinian government body said.

“The occupation state makes use of its fierce hostility towards our people in the Gaza Strip by carrying out massive confiscation operations of Palestinian land,” Moayya Sha’ban, head of the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission (CWRC), said in a statement marking Palestine’s Land Day.

"The area of Palestinian lands actually subject to Israeli measures amounted to 2,380 square kilometres, constituting 42 percent of the total area of the West Bank, and 69 percent of the total areas classified as (C), which are areas subject to occupation military rule,” he added.

11:53 GMT — Jordan, Egypt, France to discuss latest developments in Gaza

Jordan has announced that Cairo is hosting a tripartite meeting to discuss the latest developments in Gaza amid ongoing Israeli aggression.

“Today, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, begins a working visit to Cairo to participate in the tripartite ministerial meeting hosted by the Arab Republic of Egypt, which includes the Foreign Ministers of Egypt, Jordan and France,” the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It added the meeting will discuss the latest developments in Gaza and the efforts made to stop the war and ensure the protection of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

11:45 GMT — Berlin police crackdown on pro-Palestinian demonstrators, assault woman

German have police cracked down harshly on pro-Palestinian protesters inside Berlin’s Central Train Station, including assaulting a Muslim woman, as captured by video at the scene.

In a video posted on X, multiple police officers can be seen surrounding a woman in Muslim clothing, forcing her to the ground, and holding her down. The woman shouts and says: “What is this? What are you doing?”

They continued to hold her down though she did not seem to pose any threat, and she was arrested.

11:23 GMT — UN confirms 4 peacekeepers hurt in Lebanon shell explosion

The United Nations has confirmed that four of its military observers were wounded when a shell exploded near them in southern Lebanon, where Israel and the Hezbollah movement trade regular cross-border fire.

The United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO) did not identify the source of the shelling but Lebanon's official National News Agency blamed Israel.

"This morning four UNTSO military observers on a foot patrol along the Blue Line (demarcating the border with Israel) were injured when a shell exploded near their location," UNTSO said.

11:10 GMT — Israeli army destroys headquarters of two municipalities in Gaza

The Israeli army has bombed the headquarters of the Bureij and al-Zawaida municipalities, the Central Governorate in Gaza said.

“The occupation (forces) deliberately bombs the administrative headquarters of the municipalities and other municipal services, such as water wells, emergency stores, and water and sewage lines,” the municipalities said in a statement.

The municipalities stated that "the Israeli occupation forces continue to work to make Gaza uninhabitable."

10:31 GMT — Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 32,705

At least 32,705 people have been killed in Gaza during more than five months of Israel's war on the enclave, the health ministry has said.

The toll includes at least 82 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 75,190 people have been wounded in Gaza since October 7.

09:35 GMT — Hamas vows to 'keep flame of resistance burning' in face of Israeli war

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has pledged to "keep the flame of resistance burning" in the face of the Israeli occupation, stressing that the "Al Aqsa Flood operation is an extension of our people's journey to defend their land.”

“On the 48th anniversary of Land Day, the Al Aqsa flood is an extension of our people’s journey in defending the land and the holy sites until our legitimate rights are given and our aspirations for liberation and return are achieved,” the movement said in a statement.

"Land Day will remain an eternal national symbol and an honourable milestone in the history of our people's struggle,” Hamas said.

09:14 GMT — At least five killed in Gaza aid delivery chaos: medics

The Palestine Red Crescent has said five people were killed and dozens wounded by gunfire and a stampede during an aid delivery in Gaza, where famine is looming.

AFP video footage shows a convoy of trucks moving quickly past burning debris near the distribution point in the pre-dawn darkness as people shout and gunfire echoes - some of which were warning shots, witnesses said.

The Red Crescent said it happened after thousands of people gathered for the arrival of around 15 trucks of flour and other food, which were supposed to be handed out at Gaza City's Kuwait roundabout, in the territory's north.

08:30 GMT — Israeli strike wounds UN observers in south Lebanon, security sources say

An Israeli strike hit a vehicle carrying United Nations technical observers outside the southern Lebanese border town of Rmeish, wounding several observers, two security sources have said.

The Israeli military's spokesman Avichay Adraee denied that Israeli forces hit a vehicle belonging to the UN peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, UNIFIL.

There was no immediate comment from UNIFIL or from the UN technical observer mission UNTSO.

07:42 GMT — US welcomes new Palestinian govt following its repeated calls for political reform

The United States has welcomed the formation of a new Palestinian autonomy government, signalling it is accepting the revised Cabinet lineup as a step toward Palestinian political reform.

The Biden administration has called for “revitalising” the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority in hopes that it can also administer Gaza after the Israeli war on the enclave ends.

In a statement late Friday, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the United States looks forward to working with the new group of ministers “to deliver on credible reforms.”

07:00 GMT — Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen during raid in occupied West Bank

Israeli forces have killed one teen and injured two Palestinians, one critically, during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

Fighting erupted between Palestinians and Israeli forces when troops raided homes and deployed snipers in areas of Kabatiye in southern Jenin.

Mutesim Nebil Abu Abid, 13, was killed and two others were wounded, the Palestinian news agency, WAFA, reported, citing Fevvaz Hammad, the director of Er-Razi Hospital.

06:33 GMT — Hezbollah in Lebanon says it attacked Israeli troops, vehicles

Hezbollah announced that it has targeted Israeli military troops and vehicles in southern Lebanon.

Vehicles in the al-Malikiyye region were targeted with rockets, while in the al-Mitille region, a military vehicle was targeted and "successfully hit" with a kamikaze drone, Hezbollah said in a statement.

It said an Israeli infantry unit in the Hadeb Yarun region was targeted with artillery shells.

06:00 GMT — Libyan ship leaves for Gaza with humanitarian aid

A ship carrying more than 1,200 tons of humanitarian aid set sail for Gaza from the port of Misrata in western Libya, according to a statement from the municipality.

The ship will first reach the Port of El Arish in Egypt before entering Gaza via a land route from Rafah.

Teams from the Misrata municipality and the Libyan Red Crescent are on board and will accompany the aid until it reaches Gaza.

05:20 GMT — Hamas, Islamic Jihad tie success of Israel talks to 4 conditions

Palestine resistance groups, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, have said that four conditions, including the return of displaced people to their homes in Gaza, are necessary for the success of indirect negotiations with Israel.

Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh and a delegation led by Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziyad al-Nakhalah met in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

Hamas said in a statement that for "successful indirect" negotiations with Israel, there must be a complete halt to Gaza attacks, withdrawal of occupation forces, return of displaced persons and uninterrupted aid entry.

04:27 GMT — More than 100 protests against Israel held in Morocco

Fifty-two cities in Morocco have held demonstrations in solidarity with Gaza on the third Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, according to a statement from the Support for Ummah Issues Foundation.

The civil society organisation said more than 100 protests were organised in the cities.

Thousands participated in rallies held in cities such as Tangier, Casablanca, Tetouan, Agadir, an d Chefchaouen.

03:53 GMT —Abbas demands Israel 'rapidly and completely' withdraw from Gaza

Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas has said that Israel must "rapidly and completely" withdraw from besieged Gaza and cease all unilateral actions in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian news agency, WAFA.

The remarks were made when Abbas spoke with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev on the telephone, focusing on the Palestinian issue.

Abbas stressed the importance of the Palestinian state assuming its responsibilities in Gaza, similar to the occupied West Bank and highlighted the necessity of establishing a mechanism for humanitarian and medical aid entry into Gaza.

03:00 GMT — US rejects UN report accusing Israel of 'genocide' in Gaza

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller has rejected "unfounded" allegations of genocide in besieged Gaza.

Miller commented on the report released on Wednesday by the UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine, Francesca Albanese, which said Israel's actions against Palestinians in Gaza have "crossed the threshold of committing 'genocide' against Palestinians in Gaza."

He said Washington fully supports Tel Aviv on the issue without entering into a discussion of possible war crimes that Israel may have committed.

For our live updates from Friday, March 29, click here.