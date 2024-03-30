AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Libyan aid ship heads to Gaza
The aid will first be taken to the Port of El-Arish in Egypt and then to Gaza via a land route from Rafah.
Libyan aid ship heads to Gaza
A ship carrying aid sails off the shore of Gaza, as seen from central Gaza Strip. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
March 30, 2024

A ship carrying more than 1,200 tons of humanitarian aid set sail for Gaza from the port of Misrata in western Libya, according to a statement from the municipality on Friday.

Teams from the Misrata municipality and the Libyan Red Crescent are on board and will accompany the aid until it reaches Gaza.

The International Campaign to Save Gaza, one of the stakeholders in the aid campaign in Libya, said civil society organizations in Tripoli as well as in Misrata, Zliten and Zawiya contributed to collecting the aid materials.

It praised the support provided by the Libyan State High Council and Misrata Municipality to the aid campaign in Libya.

It noted that the Libyan Red Crescent and the Egyptian Red Crescent have completed necessary procedures and arrangements for the aid to reach Gaza.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us