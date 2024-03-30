A ship carrying more than 1,200 tons of humanitarian aid set sail for Gaza from the port of Misrata in western Libya, according to a statement from the municipality on Friday.

Teams from the Misrata municipality and the Libyan Red Crescent are on board and will accompany the aid until it reaches Gaza.

The International Campaign to Save Gaza, one of the stakeholders in the aid campaign in Libya, said civil society organizations in Tripoli as well as in Misrata, Zliten and Zawiya contributed to collecting the aid materials.

It praised the support provided by the Libyan State High Council and Misrata Municipality to the aid campaign in Libya.

It noted that the Libyan Red Crescent and the Egyptian Red Crescent have completed necessary procedures and arrangements for the aid to reach Gaza.

