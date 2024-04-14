Middle East, world cannot 'afford more war': UN chief Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the international community on Sunday against deeper descent into conflict, addressing the Security Council during a meeting over Iran's weekend attack on Israel.

"Neither the region nor the world can afford more war," Guterres said. "The Middle East is on the brink," he told the Security Council.

"The people of the region are confronting a real danger of a devastating full-scale conflict. Now is the time to defuse and de-escalate," he added, calling for "maximum restraint."

Iran says it informed US of 'limited' attack on Israel

Iran's foreign minister on Sunday said Tehran had informed the United States and gave a 72-hour warning to neighbouring countries of its retaliatory attack on Israel.

"We announced... to the White House in a message that our operations will be limited, minimal and will be aimed at punishing the Israeli regime," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said.

The Iranian top diplomat was speaking during a briefing to foreign diplomats about Tehran's drone and missile attack on Israel in retaliation for an April 1 strike on Iran's Damascus consulate.

Iran summons envoys of UK, France, Germany after strikes on Israel

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Sunday summoned the ambassadors of UK, France and Germany over "irresponsible positions" regarding Tehran's retaliatory strikes against Israel.

In a statement published in local media, the ministry said the ambassadors of the three European countries were summoned for "irresponsible positions" to a "series of actions" by Israel against Iranian nationals.

It referred to the recent attack on the Iranian consulate building in Damascus, which resulted in the killing of seven Iranian military officials, including a senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Iran president warns Israel against any 'reckless' move

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi has warned Israel and its allies against any "reckless" actions after Tehran's drone and missile attack in retaliation for a deadly strike on its Damascus consulate.

"If the Zionist regime (Israel) or its supporters demonstrate reckless behaviour, they will receive a decisive and much stronger response," Raisi said in a statement on Sunday.

Israeli army says Iran attack on Israel 'foiled'

The Israeli army said that Iran's attack on Israel using hundreds of drones and missiles had been "foiled," with 99 percent of them intercepted.

"The Iranian attack was foiled," Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement.

US not seeks conflict with Iran: Pentagon

US defence chief Lloyd Austin condemned Iran's airborne attack Saturday against Israel and urged Tehran to de-escalate the situation.

"We condemn these reckless and unprecedented attacks by Iran and its proxies, and we call on Iran to immediately halt any further attacks, including from its proxy forces, and to de-escalate tensions.

"We do not seek conflict with Iran, but we will not hesitate to act to protect our forces and support the defence of Israel," Austin said in a statement.

Hezbollah targets Israeli sites in Golan heights amid escalation

Hezbollah said it targeted several Israeli sites in the Golan Heights in response to civilian casualties in overnight Israeli raids in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese group said its fighters targeted “the Israeli sites of Nafah, Yarden and Keila in the occupied Syrian Golan heights with dozens of Katyusha rockets.”

The attacks were in response to “the Israeli night raids targeting a number of villages and towns the most recent of which were on Khiam and Kafr Kila and resulted in a number of civilian fatalities and injuries,” it said.

Iran’s drone attack on Israel puts region on edge

Iran initiated retaliatory strikes against Israel late on Saturday, deploying over 200 drones and missiles in the attack.

The Iranian retaliation was triggered by an Israeli air strike in Syria, which claimed the lives of prominent Iranian generals.

The barrage of drones and missiles marks the first instance of Iran launching an attack directly from its own territory against Israel.

The attack has sparked concerns among those who fear that Israel's potential response against Iran could trigger yet another escalation in the already volatile region.

UN Security Council to convene over Iran retaliation

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Sunday over Iran's unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel, the body's president has said.

A spokesperson for Malta, which holds the rotating presidency this month, told the press that the Security Council was aiming for the meeting to be held at 4:00 pm (2000 GMT) the following day, at Israel's request.

Netanyahu talks to Biden after Israeli ministerial meetings

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was speaking to US President Joe Biden at the conclusion of meetings by Israel's war cabinet and security cabinet to discuss hostilities with Iran, Netanyahu's office has said.

The conversation took place after Netanyahu held a security cabinet meeting to discuss what the Israeli army said was an "ongoing" attack by Iran from its territory on Israel.

Israel signals end of Iran threat, revises shelter standby

Israel's military has said that it was not advising any residents of the country to prepare to take shelter, revising an earlier alert in what appeared to signal the end of the threat seen from incoming Iranian missiles and drones.

Security cabinet designates leaders to decide Israel's Iran response

The Israeli security cabinet has granted Prime Minister Netanyahu, alongside Defense Minister Joav Gallant and Minister Benny Gantz, the authority to determine the nation's course of action in response to the recent Iranian attack, according to Axios.

Scheduled for tomorrow, the Israeli war cabinet will convene to deliberate on the matter, signalling a critical moment in the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

However, dissent within the ranks emerged as Ministers Ben Gabir and Smotritz opposed the authorization granted to Netanyahu, Galant, and Gantz, showcasing a division within the cabinet.

US vows 'ironclad' support for Israel against Iran

US President Joe Biden promised "ironclad" support for Israel against Iranian attacks, after holding an urgent meeting with his top security officials over the spiralling crisis in the Middle East.

"I just met with my national security team for an update on Iran's attacks against Israel. Our commitment to Israel's security against threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad," Biden said on X, posting a picture of the meeting in the White House Situation Room.

Tehran hit Israeli air base in Negev — Iran media

Iran's retaliatory drone and missile attack on Israel dealt "heavy blows" to an air base in the Negev desert, state media reported.

"The most important Israeli air base in the Negev was the successful target of the Kheibar missile," the official IRNA news agency said, adding that "images and data indicate that the base sustained heavy blows."

Iran's drone, missile salvos still ongoing — Israel

Iran has launched more than 200 drones and missiles at Israel, the Israeli military has said, describing many of the incoming threats as having been intercepted away from Israel's borders but adding that the salvo was ongoing.

A small number of the dozens of ground-to-ground Iranian missiles struck Israel, wounding a girl and causing light damage to a military installation in the south, armed forces spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari has said.

Saudi Arabia urges 'utmost levels' of restraint

Saudi Arabia expressed the Kingdom's deep concern regarding military escalations in the region and the seriousness of their repercussions, a statement from the Kingdom's Foreign Ministry has said.

The Kingdom called on all parties to exercise the 'utmost levels' of restraint and spare the region and its people the dangers of wars.

UN 'deeply alarmed' by Iran attack, warns of escalation

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned Iran's attack on Israel and called for restraint and an immediate cessation of hostilities.

"I am deeply alarmed about the very real danger of a devastating region-wide escalation. I urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid any action that could lead to major military confrontations on multiple fronts in the Middle East," Guterres said in a statement.

Iran warns US, Israel of consequences if Tehran's interests at risk

Iran has said it will not hesitate to take further "defensive measures" to protect its interests against any military aggression, the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Iran, if necessary, will not hesitate to take further defensive measures to safeguard its legitimate interests against any military aggressions and unlawful use of force," it said, according to state TV, "while reaffirming its commitment to the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law."

Iran tells US to 'stay away' as it says Israel issue 'concluded'

The United States must stay away from the conflict between Iran and Israel, Iran's mission to the United Nations has said on social media platform X, warning Tehran's response would be more severe if Israel retaliates.

" ... Iran's military action was in response to the Zionist regime's aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus. The matter can be deemed concluded," the mission said on X.

"However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran's response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the US must stay away!"

Jordan downs dozens of Iranian drones headed to Israel

Jordanian military jets intercepted and shot down dozens of Iranian drones that were flying across northern and central Jordan towards Israel, according to two regional security sources.

The move sends a clear message to Iran about Jordan's readiness to defend against any perceived threats.

Iran monitors Jordan as potential next target

A source speaking to Iran's Fars News Agency has said that Tehran's keen interest in monitoring Jordan's political landscape, suggests the kingdom could be a potential target if it aligns with pro-Israel initiatives.

With Iran closely eyeing developments in Jordan, the spectre of geopolitical manoeuvring looms large, casting a shadow over the stability of the region.

Israel plans 'significant response' to Iran

Tel Aviv is poised to deliver what officials are terming a "significant response" to Iran after launching a barrage of drone and missile attacks on Israel.

Citing an anonymous senior Israeli official, Channel 12 TV has reported that the nation is strategising its retaliation against the drone salvo.

US fighters scramble to shoot Iranian drones towards Israel

The US military has shot down Iranian drone aircraft headed toward Israel, three US officials have said, without disclosing how many drones were shot down or the precise locations.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said it launched dozens of drones and missiles at Israel in an attack that may trigger a major escalation between the regional archenemies

Israel readies Golan Heights for Iranian drone attacks

Israel's military put the northern part of the occupied Golan Heights as well as Nevatim, Dimona and Eilat on standby for possible impact from Iranian drone launches, instructing residents to stay close to bomb shelters.

The Golan was captured from Syria in a 1967 war.

Nevatim is the site of an Israeli air base. Israel has a nuclear reactor on the outskirts of Dimona. Eilat is Israel's southern Red Seaport, which has come under repeated attack by Yemen's Houthis.

Israel's military sounds sirens, intercepts drones

Israel's military has said it was sounding sirens in locations throughout the country and a Reuters witness in Jerusalem heard explosions from what local TV showed were aerial interceptions of drones launched by Iran.

Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service has reported that it has not received any reports of casualties resulting from incoming Iranian drones.

Iran fires first wave of ballistic missiles at Israel — report

Tehran's first wave of ballistic missiles strikes Israel, according to a source speaking to Iran's state news agency, prompting fears of increased conflict.

Separately, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency also said that Tehran has fired ballistic missiles at targets inside Israel.

Israel confirms 100+ Iran drone attacks, refutes cruise missile reports

Iran has launched more than 100 explosives-laden drones at Israel since Saturday, the Israeli military has said, declining to immediately confirm media reports that cruise missiles were also part of the salvo.

Separately an Israel army official said that Tel Aviv expects more "waves of drones" from Iran.

Jordan ready to intercept any airspace violations

Jordan has signalled its readiness to counter any air space violations by Iranian drones or aircraft.

According to two regional security sources cited by Reuters, Jordan's air defence stands prepared to intercept and shoot down any unauthorised incursions.

This proactive stance underscores the broader implications of Iran's actions, extending beyond the immediate theatre of conflict.

Yemeni Houthis launch drone assault on Israel — agency

Yemen’s Houthis launched multiple drones at Israel in coordination with Iran, security firm Ambrey said, adding that the projectiles were likely timed to reach Israel simultaneously.

“Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVS) were reportedly launched by the Houthis toward Israel. The UAVs were launched in coordination with Iran,” the company said.

“Israeli ports are assessed to be potential targets”, it added, and warned of “collateral damage” to shipping.

Iran strikes 'severe and dangerous escalation' — Israel army

The Iranian drone attack underway against Israel marks a "severe and dangerous escalation," Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari has said.

"We are closely monitoring Iranian killer drones that are en route to Israel sent by Iran. This is a severe and dangerous escalation," Rear Admiral Hagari said.

Egypt urges 'utmost restraint' amid regional tensions

Egypt has issued a statement urging the exercise of utmost restraint to spare the region and its people from further factors of instability and tension.

The Egyptian foreign ministry, in a statement, called for the exercise of the "utmost restraint" to spare the region and its people from further factors of instability and tension.

"A crisis cell ... is closely monitoring the situation and submitting reports to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi hour by hour," the channel said, citing a senior security official.

Netanyahu convenes Israeli war cabinet

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened the Israeli war cabinet at military headquarters in Tel Aviv, his office has said, after hostilities with arch-foe Iran surged.

"Netanyahu is convening the War Management Cabinet at this time, in Kirya in Tel Aviv," the prime minister's office said.

Iran warns against hosting Israel attacks

Tehran has warned that any country facilitating Israel's attacks on Iran will face a firm response.

According to Mehr News Agency, Iran's defence minister has said any country that opens its airspace or territory for attacks on Iran by Israel "will receive Tehran's firm response."

Cruise missiles accompany Iran's drones — report

Israel's Channel 12 TV has reported that Iran's offensive extends beyond drone attacks, with the launch of cruise missiles adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing conflict.

The TV also reported that Iran has launched approximately 100 drones, some of which have been shot down over Syria or Jordan.

These missiles, characterised by their shorter flight times compared to drones, pose a significant challenge to Israeli defence systems.

Israel closes airspace

Israel's airport authority announced the closure of its airspace from 2130 GMT, a move aimed at safeguarding against further potential attacks.

EL AL Airlines Ltd, Israel's flagship carrier, has taken preemptive action by cancelling 15 flights scheduled for April 13 and April 14, underscoring the severity of the situation.

Israeli authorities brace for the anticipated arrival of Iranian drones, expected to reach Israeli air space on early Sunday between 2 and 4 a.m local time, according to Army Radio.

Iran drone attack on Israel to 'unfold over a number of hours': White House

Iran's drone attack on Israel is likely to last several hours, the White House has said, while pledging to support its ally's defence against Tehran.

"This attack is likely to unfold over a number of hours," National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement, adding that "the United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defence against these threats from Iran."

Jordan ready to intercept any airspace violations

Jordan, Iran's neighbouring country, has signalled its readiness to counter any air space violations by Iranian drones or aircraft.

According to two regional security sources cited by Reuters, Jordan's air defence stands prepared to intercept and shoot down any unauthorised incursions.

This proactive stance underscores the broader implications of Iran's actions, extending beyond the immediate theatre of conflict.

Syrian regime alerts ground-to-air defence systems

Syria put on high alert its Russian-made Pantsir ground-to-air defence systems around the capital Damascus and major bases in the event of an Israeli strike, regime's army sources said.

They said they expected Israel would retaliate against army bases and installations where pro-Iranian militia were based after Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards said they launched dozens of drones and missiles against specific targets in Israel.

Iraq closes airspace as Iran launches attack on Israel: ministry

Iraq announced late on Saturday it was closing its airspace and suspending all air traffic after neighbouring Iran launched a drone attack on Israel.

"Iraq's airspace has been closed and air traffic has been halted", Transport Minister Razzak al-Saadawi told state news agency INA.

The Civil Aviation Authority said the closure would last from 11:30 pm (2030 GMT) until 5:30 am (0230 GMT).

IRCG confirms retaliation attack on Israel

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have confirmed that Tehran has launched a coordinated attack targeting specific locations in Israel, according to state media.

The retaliation involved the deployment of dozens of drones and missiles, escalating tensions in the region to new heights.

The targeted strikes have prompted Israel to take immediate defensive measures, including the closure of its airspace.

Iran launches attack

The Israeli military says Iran has launched drones at Israel and will take hours to arrive.

Israel's top-rated Channel 12 TV news has reported that Iran had launched dozens of pilotless aircraft at targets in Israel and that their flight time was expected to take hours.

An expert interviewed by the channel, retired general Amos Yadlin, said the drones were equipped with 20 kg of explosives each and that Israel's air defences were ready to shoot them down.

Israel on high alert

Iran will bear consequences if it escalates violence in the region, an Israeli military spokesperson has said.

"Iran will bear the consequences for choosing to escalate the situation any further," Daniel Hagari said in a statement on Saturday.

"Israel is on high alert. We have increased our readiness to protect Israel from further Iranian aggression. We are also prepared to respond."

Iran must release seized ship 'immediately': White House

The White House called on Iran to immediately release a 'British-owned ship' it seized near the Strait of Hormuz, as Middle East tensions soar and fears mount over a retaliatory attack on Israel.

"We call on Iran to release the vessel and its international crew immediately," said National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson. "Seizing a civilian vessel without provocation is a blatant violation of international law, and an act of piracy by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps."

Iran says Israel 'in complete panic'

An adviser to Iran's supreme leader has said that Israel is panicking over a possible retaliatory response from Iran after a strike in Syria which killed members of its Revolutionary Guard.

"It has been a week that the Zionists are in complete panic and are on alert,"

Yahya Rahim Safavi, senior adviser to Ali Khamenei, was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency.

Austin - Gallant phone call

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant have discussed “urgent” regional threats, the Pentagon has said.

During a phone call, Austin reiterated unwavering US support for Israel’s defence, it said in a statement.

“Secretary Austin made clear that Israel could count on full US support to defend Israel against any attacks by Iran and its regional proxies,” it added.

Israel closes schools

Israel is closing schools nationwide over security concerns, military spokesman Hagari has said, after threats by Iran to retaliate for a deadly air strike on its Damascus consulate.

There will be "no educational activities" when the school week begins on Sunday "in light of the security situation," he said in a televised statement.

Israel called off school trips and other youth activities planned for the coming days, the beginning of the Passover festival, and placed the armed forces on full alert due to a possible attack by Iran.

Israel monitoring threat

Israel is "closely monitoring a planned attack" against it by Iran and Tehran's allies in the region, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said, without giving further details on the threat.

In the statement, Gallant said Israelis should heed any orders that might be issued by the military's Homefront Command, which maps incoming missiles and other aerial threats so as to let the public know whether to take shelter.

US for urgent consultations

US President Joe Biden cut short a weekend trip to Delaware for urgent consultations in Washington on the Middle East, the White House said, as tensions soar amid growing fears of a possible Iranian attack on Israel.

Redirecting flights

Australian airline Qantas said it would redirect its long-haul flights between Perth and London to avoid Iran's airspace amid soaring Middle East tensions.

A Qantas spokesperson told AFP the airline would temporarily adjust the flight paths due to "the situation in parts of the Middle East".

"We'll reach out to customers directly if there's any change to their booking," the spokesperson said.

Wall Street

Wall Street stocks finished a volatile week sharply lower, falling on anxiety over a potential escalation of conflict in the Middle East.

Market watchers cited worries about an imminent attack on Israel by Iran to retaliate for a strike in Damascus, a possibility also raised by President Joe Biden, who urged Iran against the move.

Israel urges EU

Israel's foreign minister urged the EU to declare Iran's Revolutionary Guard a "terrorist organisation" after Iran said it had seized a ship linked to Israel in the Gulf.

"I call on the European Union and the free world to immediately declare the Iranian Revolutionary Guards corps as a terrorist organisation and to sanction Iran now," Foreign Minister Israel Katz posted on X.

Jordan closes airspace

Jordan announced it was closing its airspace Saturday as regional tensions soared after Iran threatened reprisals against Israel for a deadly air strike on its consulate building in Damascus.

The civil aviation authority in Jordan, which lies between Israel and Iran, said that the measure, initially imposed for "several hours" from 2000 GMT, would be reviewed and updated regularly "in light of developments", state media reported.

