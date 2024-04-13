Saturday, April 13, 2024

14:10 GMT — Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has denounced violent acts carried out by illegal Israeli settlers in Palestinian towns in the occupied West Bank, calling them “dangerous violation.”

“The violent riots of the settlers are a dangerous violation of the law and interfere with the security forces operating in the area,” Lapid said in a statement on X.

“The Prime Minister and the Minister of Internal Security should stop the lawlessness in the field before more blood is spilled,” he added.

12:29 GMT — Humanity must prevent further violations of international law in Gaza: Erdogan

In a letter to Pope Francis, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: "Humanity must prevent further violations of international law in Gaza."

Erdogan also stated that humanity should speak out against the bombing of hospitals, schools, mosques, and churches, emphasising that these should never be targeted, even in times of war.

"Without a fair resolution of the Palestine-Israel issue, establishing lasting peace and stability in the Middle East is not possible," he added.

11:13 GMT — Israel bombs UN school in central Gaza twice in 24 hours

Within 24 hours, the Israeli army once again bombed a UN school housing displaced persons in the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that Israeli artillery bombed a school run by the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in the New Camp area in Nuseirat, causing severe damage to the school.

There are no reports of casualties.

Meanwhile, a number of Palestinians were injured in a series of Israeli air and artillery raids targeting areas north of the Nuseirat camp during the past 24 hours, medical sources told Anadolu.

This is the second Israeli bombing on the school in less than 24 hours.

10:59 GMT — Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 33,686: ministry

At least 33,686 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza during more than six months of war Israel's brutal war on the besieged territory, health ministry in the enclave has said.

The toll includes at least 52 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 76,309 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war began on October 7.

07:50— Israeli army says it hit Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army has claimed attacking sites belonging to the Lebanese group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

In a statement, the army said that fighter jets attacked an extensive military compound of Hezbollah in the Rehan area in southern Lebanon.

It added that the area includes several military buildings and a military post.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese group confirmed the Israeli attack.

06:25 GMT —Airstrike kills two Palestinians as Israel pounds Gaza

At least two Palestinians were killed in an overnight airstrike in northern Gaza as the deadly Israeli onslaught against the enclave enters day 190.

The official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, said the Palestinians were killed in the vicinity of the Sheikh Zayed City area.

Additional airstrikes took place in several areas across the enclave, including Gaza City, Deir al-Balah and the al-Fukhari area in the southern city of Khan Younis.

05:30 GMT — Israeli settlers torch 40 Palestinian homes in West Bank rampage

Hundreds of illegal Israeli settlers continued an attack, which began early on Friday, on the town of Al-Mughayyir in the eastern city of Ramallah in the central West Bank, Palestinian authorities have said.

The attack has resulted in the killing of a young man and wounds to dozens of Palestinians, as well as the burning of more than 40 houses.

Palestinian factions have warned of the consequences of the attacks on Palestinian towns in the occupied West Bank and have urged a general mobilisation and resistance, demanding the international community "impose a comprehensive boycott and sanctions on all settlements and settlers."

04:49 GMT — Israeli army conducts overnight raids in occupied West Bank

The Israeli military has invaded several Palestinian areas across the occupied West Bank, according to Palestine's official media.

The news agency, WAFA, reported that the military raided several villages in western Jenin and conducted field interrogations of residents.

It cited sources that said the army raided Qalqilya, deployed snipers in several areas in the city, and held youths under interrogation.

03:50 GMT — Rockets fired from Gaza to southern Israel

The Israeli military has said that in-coming rocket sirens were activated in the Sderot area in southern Israel after a barrage of projectiles were fired from besieged Gaza.

The Times of Israel news website cited an official in the municipality who said at least eight rockets were fired from Gaza toward Sderot and surrounding areas.

It added that some rockets were intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome air defence system, and no casualties have been reported.

03:00 GMT — Germany shuts down pro-Palestinian gathering

German police have cut the power and shut down a conference of pro-Palestinian activists after a banned speaker appeared by video link, organisers said.

The three-day Palestine Congress, promoted by pro-Palestinian groups including former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis's DIEM25 party, said it aimed to raise awareness of what it called Israel's genocide in Gaza.

The police banned the final two days of the event, citing concern about the potential for hate speech.

