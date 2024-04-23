Tuesday, 23 April, 2024

10:02 GMT — Dozens of Israeli settlers have forced their way into the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem to mark the week-long Jewish Passover holiday.

Passover, which commemorates the Israelites’ exodus from Egypt during the time of Prophet Moses, is considered one of the most important holidays on the Jewish religious calendar.

Eyewitnesses reported heavy deployment of Israeli troops in Al Aqsa's courtyards to facilitate the settlers.

In a statement, the Jerusalem Islamic Endowment Department said that the Israeli forces restricted the entry of Palestinians into the mosque, and forced others to exit it.

09:35 GMT — UN human rights chief decries latest Israeli strikes on Gaza

The UN human rights chief has decried the latest series of Israeli strikes on Gaza killing mostly women and children.

Volker Turk's remarks came after at least nine children among 16 Palestinians were killed on Sunday in an Israeli bombing targeting several homes east of Rafah in southern Gaza.

"This is beyond warfare," his spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told a UN briefing in Geneva. "We are also horrified by the destruction ... the discovery of mass graves."

07:41 GMT — One person killed in Israeli airstrike on car in southern Lebanon

A person has been killed in an Israeli airstrike on a car in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese media.

The Lebanese official news agency NNA said a person, without identifying his nationality, was killed by an Israeli drone airstrike that took place in the Abu Al Aswad area in Sidon city.

It added that the Israeli warplanes also carried out three overnight raids on the Jabal Abou Rac hed area in the Jezzine town, and three others on the outskirts of Yaroun town in southern Lebanon.

07:29 GMT — Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in eastern occupied West Bank

A Palestinian was killed and two others were injured by the Israeli forces that raided Jericho city, eastern the occupied West Bank, according to local sources.

The director of the Jericho government hospital identified the Palestinian as Shady Jalayta, 44, who was shot by live ammunition in his chest, while one of the injured is in critical condition.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army raided Jericho city and its two refugee camps — Ein el-Sultan refugee camp and Aqbat Jabr refugee camp — and clashed with Palestinians.

The Israeli forces used live ammunition and teargas canisters during confrontations with Palestinians, they added.

06:51 GMT — Death toll from Israel's brutal war in Gaza rises to 34,183

At least 34,183 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza as Israel's brutal war on the besieged enclave on its 200th day, the Health Ministry in the territory has said.

The tally includes at least 32 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 77,143 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war began when on October 7.

03:30 GMT — Israeli Navy shells Gaza beach and air strikes terrorise north

Israeli naval warships have targeted the beaches of Al Zawaida, Deir al Balah, and Al Nusairat while areas in northern Gaza witnessed a series of intense air strikes, resulting in the killing and injury of several civilians, as well as the destruction of homes and properties, Palestinian official media said.

WAFA news agency correspondents reported that after two hundred days of Israeli aggression, Israeli naval warships shelled the beaches of Al Zawaida and Deir al Balah in central Gaza early on Tuesday. Israeli naval warships also fired shells towards the beach of Al Nusairat.

Israeli artillery targeted the northern area of Al Nusairat camp in central Gaza, while warplanes raided Thirty Street in the city centre.

02:00 GMT — UNRWA hails independent review that debunked Israeli claims

The UNRWA has welcomed the results of an independent review of the organisation's adherence to the humanitarian principle of neutrality by the former minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna, which confirms the organisation has systems in place to address allegations of neutrality breaches.

"We welcome the results of the independent review of UNRWA by @MinColonna. It shows that we have a framework to safeguard our neutrality - a key humanitarian principle - and we act when breaches occur," the organisation said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"This is crucial for our aid operation in Gaza and our work across the region."

Commissioner-General of @UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, also welcomed the results of the review and added that they would implement its recommendations without delay.

"This will strengthen our efforts and response during one of the most difficult moments in the Palestinian people's history," he said on X.

