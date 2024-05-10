AFRICA
2 MIN READ
South Africa's top court to hear Zuma's election case
The Constitutional Court in Johannesburg is called to decide on the matter after a lower court sided with the former President Jacob Zuma in April.
South Africa's top court to hear Zuma's election case
Former South African president Jacob Zuma has openly been campaigning for a new party, uMkhonto We Sizwe. / Photo: Reuters
May 10, 2024

South Africa's top court will hear an appeal on Friday to have former president Jacob Zuma declared ineligible in a politically charged legal showdown set to raise tensions before the tightest election in decades.

Zuma, 82, is fronting a new opposition party that has become a potential disrupter in the May 29 general election.

But electoral authorities have argued the politician should be barred from the race because of a 2021 contempt of court conviction.

The Constitutional Court in Johannesburg is called to decide on the matter after a lower court sided with Zuma in April.

Most competitive election

Legal experts say it might take a few days to reach a verdict.

Coming only weeks before what is expected to be the most competitive vote since the advent of democracy in 1994, the case has made some observers nervous.

Zuma's jailing in 2021 triggered a wave of unrest, riots and looting that left more than 350 people dead.

There are fears of a repeat.

It is the same court that in 2021 sentenced Zuma to 15 months in prison after he refused to testify to a panel investigating financial corruption and cronyism during his presidency.

And the head of that panel is now the court's chief justice.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us