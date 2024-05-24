AFRICA
3 MIN READ
South Africa hails ICJ order on Israel's Rafah invasion
Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor says South Africa is "really pleased" that the court had heeded its call.
South Africa hails ICJ order on Israel's Rafah invasion
South Africa went to court to seek new emergency measures over Israel's attacks on Rafah. / Photo: Reuters
May 24, 2024

South Africa on Friday welcomed an order by the International Court of Justice to Israel to halt its offensive in the Gaza city of Rafah, and urged UN member states to back it.

"I believe it's a much stronger, in terms of wording, set of provisional measures, a very clear call for a cessation," Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor told public broadcaster SABC.

South Africa has brought a case before the ICJ alleging the Israeli military operation in Gaza, launched in response to the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants, amounts to "genocide".

The court is considering that case, but in the interim has brought in "preliminary measures" ordering Israel do everything it could to prevent acts of genocide during its campaign against Hamas.

'Really pleased'

Israel has nevertheless pursued its operation, notably in assaulting the refugee-packed city of Rafah, and South Africa requested Friday's ruling on further interim orders.

Pandor said South Africa was "really pleased" that the court had heeded its call and argued that its case "is getting stronger and stronger by the day, that a genocide is underway".

But she warned that Israel is unlikely to heed the order, arguing it was time for UN members and the Security Council to step up and enforce international law.

"Israel has had impunity for so long that they don't care what the global community says," she said.

UN responsibility

"So I think the responsibility goes to us as member states of the United Nations and most particularly to the Security Council," she said.

"It is clear we are all fearful. We are all seeing the horror unfold and something needs to be done and we cannot just rely on those who are the executioners of this ongoing onslaught to be the ones to stop it."

The Gaza war broke out after Hamas's unprecedented attack on October 7 resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Militants also took 252 hostages, 121 of whom remain in Gaza, including 37 the army says are dead.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed at least 35,800 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to data provided by the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us