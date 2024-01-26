The UN top court has ordered Israel to take all measures within its power to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza.

The International Court of Justice in its interim order on Friday also ordered Israel to improve the humanitarian situation in the besieged enclave.

The court said it has jurisdiction to rule over emergency measures, adding it would not throw out genocide case as Israel requested.

It noted Palestinians appear to be a protected group under the Genocide Convention, emphasising it recognises the right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of genocide.

South African government, which filed the lawsuit at the court, said it "sincerely hopes that Israel will not act to frustrate the application of the order."

'Decisive victory'

"Today marks a decisive victory for the international rule of law and a significant milestone in the search for justice for the Palestinian people," the foreign ministry said.

On December 29, South Africa moved to the court requesting an injunction against Israel on the grounds that Israel's attacks on Gaza violate the Genocide Convention.

Among the measures South Africa requested was an immediate halt to Israel's brutal offensive, which has laid waste to much of the enclave and killed more than 26,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities.

It also requested that the ICJ grant an injunction due to the urgency of the situation. Following the completion of hearings on January 11-12, the court began deliberations after examining the parties' submissions and evidence.

