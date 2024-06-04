AFRICA
Kenyan teen driver filmed beating a policeman charged
Kenyan law provides for a mandatory death sentence for people convicted of robbery with violence.
Ian Njoroge, 19, appeared before a magistrate court on Tuesday. Photo / Kenya public prosecutor / Others
June 4, 2024

A 19-year-old Kenyan driver who police say was filmed beating up a traffic policeman on a road in the capital, Nairobi, has been charged with robbery with violence.

A video of the incident, which has been widely shared, showed the attacker assaulting the policeman with kicks and blows during the Sunday incident.

He then escaped from the scene after members of the public intervened to rescue the policeman.

Ian Njoroge, a university student, on Tuesday denied all the charges that also included causing grievous harm and resisting arrest, the office of the public prosecutor said.

Robbery claim

Prosecution said the suspect robbed the policeman a mobile phone and a battery of police communication gadget, according to a post in X, formerly Twitter.

Kenyan law provides for a mandatory death sentence for people convicted of robbery with violence.

The suspect is also accused of causing obstruction of other motorists while driving and carrying excess passengers.

Defence lawyers said their client was manhandled in his house during arrest, the Citizen news website reports.

The court granted prosecution one day to detain the suspect as it prepares its case.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
