Amid election fraud charges by the opposition candidates in the presidential race, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, the outgoing Mauritanian president, emphasized his commitment to ensuring transparency in Saturday's elections.

After casting his vote in Nouakchott, the capital of Mauritania, Ghazouani stated: "We are committed to ensuring transparency and fairness in the elections."

He emphasized his commitment to respect the election results as determined by the ballot boxes.

Meanwhile, opposition candidate Biram Dah Abeid accused the Independent National Elections Commission of "plotting" to manipulate the elections.

After voting at a polling station in Nouakchott, he stated that the Elections Commission had "illegally distributed voter cards to supporters of the ruling candidate," with no immediate response from the commission regarding these allegations.

'Potential fraud'

The opposition leader and head of the National Rally for Reform and Development party, Hamadi Ould Sid' El Moctar, expressed his readiness to accept the election results "if they are conducted fairly and transparently," while cautioning against "any potential fraud."

He emphasized the importance of maintaining security during the elections, noting that all signs indicate that "the people desire change."

“This is a time for vigilance and focus, a time to insist on change, and a time for composure and dignity. Let everyone remain calm, composed, and steer clear of chaos and anything that might sow confusion among the people,” he added.

On Saturday morning, Mauritanians started casting their ballots to choose a new president among seven candidates, including the incumbent President Ghazouani.

If none can secure a majority, the top two candidates will go to a run-off on July 13.

