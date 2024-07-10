Wednesday, July 10, 2024

11:03 GMT ––The Israeli army has ordered all Gaza City residents to evacuate and head towards the central city of Deir al-Balah.

The military dropped leaflets calling on residents to leave Gaza City immediately and head south towards Zawaida and Deir al-Balah.

“Gaza City will be a dangerous combat zone,” the leaflets warn.

The flyers provide instructions on safe routes to evacuate Gaza City, via the Salah a-Din road or the coastal road.

10:36 GMT –– Germany demands swift investigation over Israeli air strike on school

Germany has demanded a swift investigation of Tuesday’s Israeli air strike on a school in Gaza that killed at least 29 displaced civilians.

“It is unacceptable that people are being killed while seeking protection in schools. Civilians, especially children, must not be caught in the crossfire,” the German Foreign Ministry said on X.

Calling for an end to the repeated Israeli attacks on schools, the ministry demanded a swift investigation of the deadly Israeli air strike.

09:33 GMT –– Fearing arrest, Netanyahu could avoid Europe stopover

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering avoiding a stopover in Europe on his way to the US over fears that the International Criminal Court (ICC) is readying to issue an arrest warrant against him over the Israeli army's crimes in Gaza.

Netanyahu is scheduled to travel to the US and to deliver a speech before the US Congress on July 24. He is also expected to meet US President Joe Biden in the White House.

On May 20, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan requested arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

08:43 GMT –– Israeli army claims attacks on Hezbollah air defence facilities in Lebanon

The Israeli army has announced that it had attacked air defence facilities and ammunition for the Hezbollah group in overnight raids on southern Lebanon.

In a statement, the Israeli army said it struck two Hezbollah air defence facilities located in the village of Janta of Baraachit area.

In a separate statement, the army said its fighter jets also struck a weapons depot for the group in the village of Kafr Kila.

08:32 GMT –– Israeli police arrest anti-government protesters near Tel Aviv

The Israeli police have arrested nine protesters after they blocked a highway near Tel Aviv, demanding early elections and a prisoner swap deal.

The protesters holding a big banner reading "Enough of the government of destruction" blocked traffic on the Morasha Junction, and burned tyres on the road.

The police intervened to clear the highway of the protesters and arrested nine of them.

08:21 GMT –– Israeli soldier killed in clashes with Palestinians in central Gaza

The Israeli army has announced that one more soldier was killed in clashes with Palestinian fighters in central Gaza.

The military statement identified the slain soldier as Sgt. First Class Tal Lahat, 21, served in the army's Maglan commando unit.

The soldier's death brought the number of Israeli soldiers killed since the start of the Israeli ground operation in Gaza on Oct. 27 to 325, while the army's total fatalities since the launch of Israel's onslaught against Gaza jumped to 681.

06:25 GMT –– Israeli strike kills 8 Palestinians including 6 children in Gaza

At least eight Palestinians were killed in Israeli overnight air strikes on homes in central Gaza as the Israeli deadly onslaught enters day 278, local media has reported.

The Palestinian official news agency Wafa said eight Palestinians, including six children, were killed and dozens of others injured in Israeli air strikes on homes in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Other Israeli shelling was reported in different areas of Gaza, including an Israeli raid on Naser Street in northern Gaza City that left some 10 people injured.

04:15 GMT — Israel kills and wounds dozens in besieged Gaza — WAFA

Dozens of Palestinians, mostly children, have been killed and wounded in latest air and artillery strikes by Israeli invading forces on the Al Nuseirat Camp and Gaza City, WAFA news agency reported.

It reported the killing of eight Palestinian citizens in Israeli bombing that targeted homes in the Al-Nuseirat Camp in the central Gaza.

"Additionally, Israeli aircraft targeted commercial shops around the municipality in the camp, causing fires and destruction," WAFA said.

03:39 GMT — US says Iran trying to stoke discord as Israel terrorises Gaza

The White House has accused Tehran of trying to take advantage of Gaza-related protests in the US and described such behaviour as unacceptable, following a warning by the top US intelligence official that Iran was trying to stoke discord in American society.

The warning, issued by Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, said actors tied to Iran's government had posed as activists online, sought to encourage protests regarding Gaza and even provided demonstrators with financial support.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said freedom of expression was vital to American democracy, but the government also had a duty to warn citizens about foreign influence operations.

3:22 GMT — US-built aid pier in Gaza will reopen for few days, then be removed permanently

The pier built by the US military to bring humanitarian aid to Gaza will get reinstalled Wednesday to be used for several days, but then the plan is to pull it out permanently, several US officials said.

It would deal the final blow to a project long plagued by bad weather, security uncertainties and difficulties getting food into the hands of starving Palestinians.

02:28 GMT — Egyptian, US foreign ministers discuss Gaza ceasefire prospects

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have explored over the phone the opportunities for a ceasefire in besieged Gaza, said Cairo.

The discussion coincided with ongoing negotiations in Cairo and Doha regarding a potential truce deal and prisoner exchange between Hamas and Israel.

According to a statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both top diplomats "focused on the ongoing efforts to mediate a ceasefire and facilitate the exchange of prisoners and humanitarian aid access to the Gaza Strip."

02:14 GMT — Borrellcondemns deadly Israeli attack on Gaza school

The European Union's foreign policy chief has slammed a deadly Israeli attack on a school sheltering civilians in the city of Khan Younis in besieged Gaza.

"For how long are innocent civilians going to bear the brunt of this conflict?" Josep Borrell said on X.

Condemning the attack as a violation of international law, he said, "Those responsible must be held accountable."

02:04 GMT — Palestinian resistance groups target Israeli troops, military vehicles

Armed wings of Palestinian resistance groups, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, said that they targeted Israeli soldiers and military vehicles in various areas of besieged Gaza, killing and wounding numerous troops.

The Al-Qassam Brigades and the Al-Quds Brigades, Hamas' and Islamic Jihad's armed wings, respectively, reported attacks on Israeli troops in separate statements.

According to the Al-Qassam Brigades, their fighters successfully targeted a group of Israeli forces holed up inside a residential building in the vicinity of the industrial area in Gaza City.

The attack, carried out with a TBG rocket, resulted in casualties among Israeli soldiers.

Our live updates from Tuesday, July 9, 2024, click here.