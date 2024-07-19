By Firmain Eric Mbadinga

As a neurologist by training, Briton Roger Bannister knew how to hardwire his brain into believing he would someday go where no middle-distance runner before him had gone.

Bannister's Olympic disappointment in 1952 — finishing fourth in the 1,500-metre run — was a seminal moment in that quest.

Armed with a determination born out of failure and his insights from medical school, he continued training meticulously, pushing his limits every time.

Two years later, on Oxford's cinder track, the then 25-year-old became the first to run the "mile" in under four minutes, clocking 3 minutes, 59.4 seconds in his pet event.

The world watched in awe. Thousands of miles away, seven decades later, a young swimmer in the Democratic Republic of Congo is working to tide over his disappointments and push his limits to break the four-minute barriers in his mind, just as Bannister did.

He is Yves Muntu Kupiata, all of 21, a little over 5.7 feet tall, and weighing 76 kg. Yves was to be headed to Paris for the Summer Olympics later this month, fulfilling a childhood dream of competing with the world's best swimmers.

He had earned his spot with a run of sparkling performances in domestic and international competitions. More importantly, Yves believed he had it in him to now represent his native DRC on the biggest stage— the Olympics.

"I have just set a new national record in the 50m breaststroke, my favourite discipline," he told TRT Afrika.

"My immediate ambition is to improve my record and be well-placed in the rankings. That's my goal."

With a few weeks to go for the Olympics, Yves received a jolt. He had been dropped from the Congolese squad at the last moment.

"They (the authorities) didn't give me any explanation. I am shocked. I wanted to compete," he said.

For Yves, swimming isn't just about turning up at the pool. He aspires to make a splash. He knows a podium finish is a tough ask.

But he believes it isn't out of reach. The dream will have to wait, but like Bannister's sub-four-minute mile, he knows he can achieve it someday.

Painstaking progress

DRC's Olympic history dates back to 1968 when it participated in the Summer Games as Congo-Kinshasa.

Since then, this Central African nation of around 105 million people has been sending small teams to each edition of the Olympics.

At the Paris edition, which runs from July 26 to August 11, DRC will again be among the smaller contingents, with a presence in only three sports: boxing, judo, and swimming.

What's different, though, is how the newer generation of Congolese athletes approaches the event.

As Yves puts it, being a passenger isn't enough. In sports, desire and effort to make progress are what take you to new frontiers.

The Congolese swimmer, whose role model is Britain's Adam Peaty — the current world record-holder in the 50m breaststroke with a timing of 25.95 seconds), swallows up metres during his training sessions.

Since February, his performances have been scrutinised meticulously at training that can last hours each day.

Yves has also participated in several international events to maintain momentum. "I was in Doha, Qatar, where I got back into the swing of things, clocking 35 seconds in the 50m breaststroke.

In March, I went to the All-Africa Games and clocked 34 seconds, a new record for my country," he told TRT Afrika.

"Then, at this year's African Championships, I clocked 33.61 seconds. This timing enabled me to qualify for the Olympic Games, something I had long dreamed of."

Yves started swimming at eight, with his father initiating him into the pool. "I showcased my talent early on by competing in inter-school competitions involving French, Belgian and American students.

I would often come out on top. In those initial days, I realised that the 50m breaststroke event was my strong suit," he said.

Nation's aspirations

The Congolese swimmer says he wants to honour the hope he sees in the eyes of his country's youth.

But he is also realistic enough to acknowledge that method must match passion for success in any sport.

Yves emphasises the need for the government to offer federations and athletes adequate technical support to guarantee results at prestigious international competitions like the Summer Games.

He also recommends investing more in infrastructure and enhancing pre- and post-event support for sports stakeholders.

The realisation that he won't be on the plane to Paris in a couple of weeks is a hard one to accept. But people in Yves's close circle, including well-wishers on social media, have been offering him support to keep him in the zone.

As a sports ambassador for DRC at the international level, he knows more than anyone else that it's a privilege to represent the country.

He keeps reminding himself that the journey from hope to disappointment must not sink into despair.

"Part of my dreams have been killed, but I will keep fighting," he said. "I had enough points in international competitions to be part of the Olympic team. I cannot say more, for this is my country."

