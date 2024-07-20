Saturday, July 20, 2024

12:01 GMT — The Palestinian Interior Ministry in Gaza has announced that the Israeli army has been ramping up psychological pressure on residents by urging them to evacuate their homes in northern governorates and move to the south, but "there are no safe areas" throughout Gaza.

In recent days, the Israeli army released maps indicating routes for Palestinians to move from the Gaza and north governorates to the south, claiming these routes were “safe.”

However, eyewitnesses said that the Israeli army stationed on the Netzarim axis, south of Gaza City is killing Palestinians as they attempt to pass through.

The ministry said that “the occupation is deceiving citizens by broadcasting images and scenes of displaced people at checkpoints, creating the illusion that there are no inspections.”

12:46 GMT — Pakistan, Indonesia welcome ICJ advisory opinion on Israel's policies in occupied Palestinian territories

Pakistan and Indonesia have welcomed the International Court of Justice's advisory opinion on Israel's policies and practices in the occupied Palestinian territories.

In a statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the ICJ ruling that Israel must end its occupation and illegal settlements is a "vindication of the legitimate struggle of the brave Palestinian people."

"I urge the international community & UN to implement the ruling, ensuring Palestinian self-determination through a two-state solution in line with relevant UN resolutions. Proud that Pakistan contributed to the case, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause," Sharif said on X.

Indonesia also welcomed the opinion, saying the court has fulfilled its role in upholding a rules-based international order by determining that Israel's presence in the occupied Palestinian territories is "unlawful."

10:36 GMT — Israeli forces ambushed in southern Gaza, say Hamas' Qassam Brigades

The Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian resistance group Hamas, has said that they ambushed Israeli forces in southern Gaza.

Qassam Brigades said on Telegram that their fighters "lured an Israeli foot force into a tunnel that had been booby-trapped in advance and blew it up with members of the force, causing casualties."

It indicated that the operation took place in the "Tel al Sultan neighbourhood, west of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip."

09:43 GMT —Palestinian death toll in Israel's war on Gaza surpasses 38,900

The Israeli army has killed at least 37 more Palestinians in attacks across Gaza, taking the overall death toll to 38,919 since October last year, according to the enclave's health ministry.

A statement by the ministry added that some 89,622 others have been injured in the ongoing offensive.

"Israeli forces killed 37 people and injured 54 others in four 'massacres' against families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

08:50 GMT — Israeli army claims bombing of Hezbollah military buildings

The Israeli army reported that its warplanes bombed military buildings held by the Hezbollah group in southern Lebanon and intercepted a suspicious airborne target heading towards Israel.

In a statement, the army said that on Saturday morning, "Air Force fighters bombed military buildings belonging to Hezbollah in the Hula region in southern Lebanon."

"Israeli air defences succeeded in intercepting a suspicious air target in the skies of Lebanon, which was on its way to Israel," it added.

08:10 GMT — One more journalist killed in Israel's attacks on Gaza

Another Palestinian journalist was killed in an Israeli attack on Gaza, bringing the death toll to 161 since October 7, 2023.

Medical sources told Anadolu news agency that the Israeli army targeted the home of Muhammad Jasser in northern Gaza.

The attack killed Jasser, his wife, and his two children, raising the number of Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza since October 7 to 161, sources added.

05:41 GMT —Biden and Netanyahu to discuss Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal

White House National Security Council Adviser Jake Sullivan has said President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will discuss ways to reach a deal on a ceasefire in besieged Gaza and the return of hostages during their meeting.

"Overriding focus of the meeting between President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu is going to be about the ceasefire and hostage deal," Sullivan told Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.

He said Biden will focus his energy with Netanyahu to "get this deal done in the coming weeks."

04:48 GMT — Israeli army kills Palestinian teen in southern West Bank

The Israeli army has killed a Palestinian teen in the southern occupied West Bank. Palestine TV said Ibrahim Zaqeeq, 19, was shot in his head by Israeli forces in Beit Ummar.

It said Zaqeeq was released from Israeli jail two weeks ago and is the only son in his family.

Witnesses told Anadolu Agency that an Israeli force raided Beit Ummar and opened fire on Palestinians, seriously wounding Zaqeeq and others who suffered asphyxiation from teargas.

04:00 GMT — Protests erupt in Tunisia, Morocco against Israeli carnage in Gaza

Demonstrations against Israel's attacks on besieged Gaza took place in Tunisia and Morocco, drawing thousands of protesters.

In the Tunisian capital of Tunis, protesters gathered on Habib Bourguiba Avenue for a Solidarity with Palestine march.

Demonstrators carrying Palestinian and Tunisian flags chanted slogans such as "Freedom for Palestine" and "Hypocritical world has set Gaza and Palestine on fire."

