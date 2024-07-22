By Charles Mgbolu

Popular Ugandan singer Ssemanda Manisul, known professionally as King Saha, was on stage performing late on Wednesday night when police officers stormed the venue, ordered him to stop the show and get off stage.

It caused a deafening uproar at the venue and on social media, with rumours immediately spreading that Saha had been taken to an “unknown location.”

King Saha eventually came to social media to allay fears, but then accused the police of harassment.

“Uganda police, if you have a case against me, summon me; don’t come and disorganize my show. You are scaring my fans,” Saha wrote on his Instagram page shortly after the incident.

Long history with police

This is not the first time the Biri Biri crooner, who is the recipient of several accolades, including the Uganda Entertainment Awards (UEA), HiPipo, and Rising Star Award in the Ugandan music scene, has clashed with police.

In May, he was banned by authorities from performing at the lavish re-opening ceremony of the 35,000-seat Nakivubo Stadium.

The Ugandan police have reacted to the 34 year old’s social media outburst.

Luke Owoyesigire, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, told local media the situation at the hangout was “chaotic” by the time Saha went on stage.

“There were a lot of people, there was hardly any parking space, and the space was limited,” Owoyesigire said.

'Danger to people'

Police also ordered the owners of the business to close business for the night because the venue had an “overwhelming number of people.”

“The show itself seemed like a concert, and the security people were concerned because we were never informed about it. There was no proper checking at the entrance, we thought this might endanger the people.”

Some Ugandans on social media are, however, worried that the police are increasing and limiting the artistic expressions of musicians in the country.

There is already a ban on loud music concerts and events that go past 10:00 p.m. without permits.

'Never again'

Some artists have called out authorities on social media for what some have described as a “tightening of the noose” around creative expressions.

But authorities insist this latest incident is about preventing a horrible tragedy from re-occurring.

At least nine people, including five children, died in a crowd crush during 2023 New Year festivities in the Ugandan capital, Kampala.

The incident occurred at a shopping centre that hosted a fireworks display, with a deadly crowd surge occurring after people who went out to see the fireworks forced their way back into the venue.

