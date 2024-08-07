Kenya's central bank has announced a series of changes in banknotes that comprises a new security feature.

The changes announced on Wednesday will affect all denominations although banknotes will retain most of their original designs, the bank said in a statement.

Central Bank Governor Kamau Thugge said the changes were part of a normal process of renewal. "The notes that we have, they are getting old and therefore we need to get new notes."

The updated series of banknotes will be in circulation alongside the current ones, the bank added.

Colour effects

All new banknotes will bear " new security threads with colour changing effects that are specific to each denomination".

They will also have the signature of the governor of the central bank, the signature of treasury's principal secretary and the year of print, 2024.

"Release of the banknotes will commence with KES 1,000 (one thousand shillings banknotes), while other denominations will progressively follow in the coming months," the bank said.

Kenya's economy is projected to grow 5.5% in 2025, at a similar rate to this year's 5.4% growth, Thugge said.

