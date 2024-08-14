BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Rwanda, US firm sign nuclear deal
The deal is expected to help address the country’s energy needs, the Rwandan atomic energy agency said.
Rwanda Atomic Energy Board CEO Fidèle Ndahayo and Nano Energy CEO James Walker signed the deal in Kigali. Photo RAEB / Others
August 14, 2024

The Rwanda Atomic Energy Board on Wednesday signed an agreement with US firm Nano Energy for the development of a nuclear energy program, paving the way for deploying small modular and micro reactors in the East African country.

The deal is expected to help address the country’s energy needs in a” more sustainable and safe way,” a statement issued by the energy board said.

“Small modular reactor technologies are now being developed and Rwanda wishes to be part of the development process. This will put us in good position to embrace the technology when it will be available on the market,” Fidele Ndahayo, the chief executive of Rwanda Atomic Energy Board, said.

Under the agreement, Nano Energy will provide technical assistance, training, and education programs to increase the number of domestic nuclear energy personnel in the country.

Enormous potential

James Walker, Nano Energy's chief executive officer, said: “Our signed agreement marks the beginning of a much deeper and longer partnership to develop the enormous potential here in Rwanda.”

Last year, the Rwandan government signed an agreement with Dual Fluid Energy Inc, a Canadian-German nuclear energy company, to collaborate on the development of a test nuclear power reactor in Rwanda.

