Saturday, August 31, 2024

12:30 GMT — Gaza death toll nears 40,700 as Israel kills 89 Palestinians

The death toll in Gaza has risen to nearly 40,700 as Israeli forces killed 89 more Palestinians over the past two days, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in the besieged enclave. The relentless Israeli onslaught has also left 94,060 others injured, according to the ministry.

“Israeli forces killed 89 people and injured 205 others in five ‘massacres’ against families in the last 48 hours,” the ministry said.

Many victims remain trapped under rubble, with rescuers unable to reach them due to the continued bombardment, the ministry said.

12:25 GMT — Occupied West Bank city 'cut off from the world' as Israel raid drags on

Concrete slabs and sheet metal were piled high alongside streets in Jenin, as residents assessed the damage from Israel's latest West Bank raid even as explosions persisted nearby.

"We are cut off from the world", Taher al-Saadi said.

"The water is cut off. The electricity is cut off, the sewage system is no longer working. All the infrastructure is destroyed, we no longer have any services that work."

He added: "The bakeries are at a standstill. We can't find milk for the children."

10:12 GMT — 14 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on central, south Gaza

At least 14 Palestinians were killed and several others injured in Israeli attacks targeting the central and southern Gaza.

Medical sources at the Al-Awda Hospital told Anadolu that nine Palestinians were killed and over 10 others injured in an Israeli attack targeting a house west of the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

Separately, the Palestinian Civil Defense in Gaza said five Palestinians were killed and 15 others injured as Israeli forces shelled a house in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

10:10 GMT — Israeli army storms Hebron, closes Ibrahimi Mosque amid heightened tensions

The Israeli army stormed the city of Hebron, shutting down the Ibrahimi Mosque and preventing worshippers from entering, according to eyewitnesses and local authorities.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces raided the Wadi al-Hariya neighborhood, searching several homes.

The incursion also targeted the Jabal Abu Rumman neighborhood, where soldiers and snipers were seen taking positions on rooftops of residential buildings, they added.

Sheikh Mutaz Abu Sneina, director of the Ibrahimi Mosque, reported that the mosque was closed at dawn on Saturday without prior notice. “The occupation forces closed the mosque from 4:00 a.m. without warning, preventing worshippers from entering,” Abu Sneina said.

08:27 GMT — Israel issues administrative detention order against Palestinian child

The Israeli occupation authorities have issued a four-month administrative detention order against the 14-year-old child Ammar Subhi Abdul Karim from the town of Abwein, north of Ramallah.

The child's father said that the occupation forces broke into the house and detained his son Ammar in a room, interrogated him and brutally assaulted him, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported

He was later detained and transferred to the Israeli prison of Ofer, adding that the occupation court issued an administrative detention order against Ammar for four months.

08:19 GMT —Illegal Israeli settlers attack occupied West Bank, steal livestock

Illegal Israeli settlers have launched an early morning attack on a Palestinian residential area in the southern occupied West Bank stealing 300 sheep and causing significant damage to the property of residents.

Eyewitnesses reported to Anadolu Agency that settlers from the Nokdim settlement, which is itself illegal under international law, descended on the Jorat al-Khail area, east of the town of Sair, near Hebron.

During the assault, the settlers not only stole livestock but also destroyed mobile homes belonging to three Palestinian families.

07:44 GMT —Hamas lauds 'heroic operation' bombings in occupied West Bank

Palestinian resistance group Hamas issued a statement praising what it called a "double heroic operation" in the occupied West Bank, saying it "is a clear message that resistance will remain striking, prolonged and sustained as long as the brutal occupation's aggression and targeting of our people and land continue".

Hamas said that the timing of the two attacks—one at a petrol station in the illegal Israeli Gush Etzion settlement and the other in the illegal Israeli settlement of Karmei Tzur, about 8 km (4.9 miles) away—was significant because they occurred while Israeli forces were conducting a large military operation in the northern part of the territory.

Hamas described the attacks as a major blow to the occupation’s security system, noting that they were carried out while Israeli forces were on high alert. Israel’s military reported that its forces killed one Palestinian attacker after the explosion at the petrol station and that a bomb detonated in a car during an exchange of gunfire in the illegal Karmei Tzur settlement, which resulted in the death of the second Palestinian attacker.

06:50 GMT — Israeli actions in Gaza, West Bank, Jerusalem severely worsen situation: France

Israeli actions in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and Jerusalem have severely worsened the situation, noted the French Foreign Ministry.

“France expresses its strong concern over the deterioration of the situation in the Palestinian Territories following recent Israeli actions,” the ministry said in a statement.

Regarding Gaza, the ministry highlighted that Israeli attacks on schools and shelters for displaced persons have resulted in an unacceptable number of civilian casualties.

06:03 GMT — UAE offers $5M for polio vaccination in war-torn Gaza

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced a $5 million donation for a polio vaccination campaign in Gaza, that is set to begin.

According to the UAE’s official news agency WAM, the country's President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, directed the funding for the critical polio vaccination campaign in Gaza as part of the UAE’s efforts to support the Palestinian people.

The campaign, which will be implemented in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF, will consist of two rounds and aim to vaccinate 640,000 Gazan children under the age of 10 with two doses each.

05:21 GMT — Israel kills 12 Palestinians in Gaza as toll soars in West Bank

The Israeli army has killed 12 Palestinians in a series of raids across besieged Gaza, with more bodies being recovered from areas previously vacated by Israeli forces.

Palestinian Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal stated that six Palestinians were killed in two Israeli air strikes in Jabalia, northern Gaza, including one targeting a gathering of people.

In the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood of northwestern Gaza City, another Palestinian was killed in an Israeli air strike on a residential home, according to the statement.

04:58 GMT — Israeli settlers injured in occupied West Bank

At least four Israelis settlers have been injured in two separate attacks in the illegal settlement of Gush Etzion in the southern occupied West Bank.

Israeli media reported that the perpetrators of the two attacks were killed by Israeli military.

Israeli Army Radio reported that two settlers were injured in an explosion involving a car in Gush Etzion; one sustained moderate injuries, while the other was lightly injured.

04:00 GMT — Jordan, Iran discuss ceasefire and West Bank escalation

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi have discussed the Gaza ceasefire efforts and the Israeli escalation in the occupied northern West Bank.

According to a statement by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry, both top diplomats spoke over the phone and discussed the regional developments, including the Israeli carnage in Gaza and the risky Israeli escalation in the occupied West Bank.

The statement quoted Safadi as stressing that halting Israeli aggression on Gaza is the first step in preventing the spread of an "all-out regional war."

03:19 GMT — Death toll from Israel aggression in West Bank reaches 20

Palestinian health authorities have said that the death toll from Israel's most aggressive invasion into the occupied West Bank since the start of its carnage in Gaza has reached at least 20.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported the killing by Israeli forces of "an elderly man" in the city of Jenin, without specifying his age, bringing the total death toll from the military raids in the occupied territory to 20. Israel says it has killed 20 Palestinian fighters and arrested 17 others. Hamas has claimed at least 10 of those killed as its fighters.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA, said the Palestinians killed in the West Bank raids included a person with disabilities and a number of children, without specifying how many.

